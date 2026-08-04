TUC Cymru calls for politicians and activists to work together to tackle division and misinformation

TUC Cymru will today (4 August) hold an event at the National Eisteddfod asking how do we tackle misinformation and division in our workplaces, communities and online? looking at division and misinformation in workplaces, online and in Welsh communities. Speakers include Sioned Williams, Deputy First Minster, whose portfolio includes community cohesion.

Union body TUC Cymru is holding an event at the National Eisteddfod in Llantood today

Speakers will discuss the extent of division and misinformation in Wales today – in workplaces, online and communities

TUC Cymru’s United Cymru campaign aims to support activists with tackling these issues in work, online and in their communities

The union body is concerned by increased reports of division in Welsh workplaces and communities, as well as an increase of misinformation in online spaces.

Laura Doel, General Secretary of TUC Cymru said:

“All of us in Wales want the same things – decent pay, a home we can afford, and a good future for our families. But progress is harder when we’re divided.

“I believe that Wales is at its best when we’re united. Our history shows us what we can achieve when we put our differences aside and work together towards a common goal – paid holidays, safer workplaces, government-funded school meals and keeping care homes open.

"But today, our strength in unity is under threat. Division and misinformation are on the rise in Welsh communities, workplaces and online. The Senedd election highlighted and exacerbated many of these issues. It's now vital that we come together – politicians, trade unionists, activists and civil society organisations – to use our different strengths to collectively tackle division and misinformation.

"TUC Cymru's event at the Eisteddfod will be an important part of this work."

Ahead of the election TUC Cymru launched its United Cymru campaign. Anyone living or working in Wales who is concerned about division and misinformation are encouraged to join the campaign which includes:

Six posters and stickers with message of unity

An inspirational social media film

Training on having constrictive conversations

Evidenced-based information on how to talk about difficult topics such as the cost-of-living crisis, care and migration.

Join the United Cymru campaign here: https://unitedcymru.tuc.org.uk

Cerith Griffiths, TUC Cymru tutor who will speak at the event, said:

"I'm very concerned by some of the things I've heard on the training I run. Trade union reps are reporting far-right symbols appearing in workplace toilets. They're also hearing more misconceptions and misinformation about topics like migration, disability benefits and climate change. "This is problematic because it feeds a distrust in politicians and increases divisions within our workplaces. Trade unions, reps and activists have an important role to play in tackling these misconceptions and in rebuilding unity in the workplace, and wider society."

Ffion Dean, United Cymru campaign lead and Chair of today's event, said:

"The extent of misinformation in the online space is very worrying. The fact that a new social media account created by a male sees masculinist, anti-feminist and other extremist content within 23 minutes of being set up is problematic, both for the people who are being served this content but also those who are affected, online and in person, by the attitudes promoted in this kind of content. "As 90% of people in the UK have experienced misinformation online, it's really important that everyone understands more about how the algorithms work, how to identify false and AI-generated content, and how we can all engage proactively in online conversations. "I look forward to discussing this at today's event and supporting activists in Wales with these issues through the next phase of the United Cymru campaign."

Editors note’s

United Cymru: United Cymru is a campaign organised by TUC Cymru. Find out more at https://unitedcymru.tuc.org.uk/a/poster-sign-up

Spokesperson: English and Welsh speaking spokespeople can be available for interview about this campaign

About TUC Cymru: TUC Cymru is the voice of Wales at work.

We’re creating a Wales where everyone has a voice through their union and an income they can build a life on. We believe that every worker has the right to be safe, valued and respected.

When workers act collectively, we have the power to create positive change in society. We bring workers together through 48 unions to fight for better jobs and a more equal and prosperous country.

Misinformation online: Over two-fifths (43%) of UK adults say they encounter misinformation or deep fakes (Ofcom, Understanding misinformation: an exploration of UK adults’ behaviour and attitudes, November 2024).

More than 90% of UK population have encountered misinformation online (The Alan Turing Institute, May 2024). New social media accounts registered male are shown misogynistic content within 23 minutes (Dublin City University, 2024)

Contacts:

Matt Hexter

mhexter@tuc.org.uk

029 2034 7010

07528170583