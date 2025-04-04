TUC Cymru Celebrates Success of Second Black Activist Development Programme

Marking the occasion, participants were joined by Trade Union leaders and politicians at the Senedd on April 1 to acknowledge the achievements of the programme and call for more people to take up the opportunity.

First launched by TUC Cymru in 2023, The Black Activists Development Programme (BADP) is a development programme for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic workers in Wales, aimed at enhancing leadership, campaigning and organising skills. The programme forms a part of TUC Cymru’s commitment to supporting the Welsh Government’s Anti-racist Wales Action Plan. The programme aims to further increase the representation of people from ethnic minority backgrounds in leadership and senior roles within the trade union movement, workplaces and public life.

In Wales, ethnic minority workers are more likely to be in insecure employment (14.2%) than White British workers (8%). They are also more likely to work in a low paid occupations and are more likely to report experiences of discrimination and bullying in the workplace.

Ethnic minority households are also more likely to be living in poverty (40%) when compared to white households (22%).

The second cohort, which started in April 2024, included 7 women and 1 man from across mid and South Wales.

BADP has focused on topics ranging from trade union and political structures, the role of union reps, campaigning, negotiation, confidence building, communication, equalities and workplace discrimination.

