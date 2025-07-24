WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC Cymru finds almost half of workers in Wales have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace
Nearly half of employees in Wales have experienced some form of sexual harassment in the workplace, according to a survey by TUC Cymru.
- 46% of respondents to a Censuswide survey said they had been a victim of workplace sexual harassment
- 8% of employees saying they didn’t know how to report incidents when they occur
- 13% of workers said their workplace does not have a formal policy addressing sexual harassment, or they didn’t know if there was one.
TUC Cymru commissioned survey in June/July 2025, run by Censuswide, of 2000 employees across Wales. The survey found that 43% of men and 48% of women reported experiencing sexual harassment at work.
The survey found that young workers aged 25-34 were most likely to have experienced sexual harassment with just over half (53%) of respondents in that age range saying they had experienced it. The number who have experienced it decreases with age but is still as high as 21% in the over 55 age range.
The survey also found that women are less likely (17%) to report an incident of sexual harassment than men (11%). Men (21%) are more likely than women (13%) to turn to a union representative for help.
A third of women (30%) who didn’t report said the reason was, “I didn’t think it was serious enough”.
And shockingly, more than 1 in 10 respondents said their workplace either had no formal sexual harassment policy or they were not aware of a policy in place. Over a third (36%) said they have not received any training on identifying or reporting sexual harassment in the workplace.
Get involved in TUC Cymru’s We’ll Support You campaign
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Local government funding: LGA statement on HCLG Committee report23/07/2025 13:25:00
Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Economy and Resources Board responds to the Housing, Communities and Local Government Select Committee on the funding and sustainability of local government finances
NHS Confederation says BMA's decision not to call off the strikes 'bitterly disappointing'23/07/2025 12:25:00
NHS leaders and their teams will do all they can to mitigate the risks
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in June 202521/07/2025 12:15:00
This report was issued in July 2025 and covers the time period 1 June 2025 to 30 June 2025 inclusive.
Oliver Wyman report finds ‘Team UK’ approach can unlock defence-driven economic growth08/07/2025 12:15:00
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI), in partnership with Oliver Wyman, has today (Tuesday 8 July) published a landmark set of recommendations from its Defence & Economic Growth Taskforce, outlining practical steps for how the UK government and industry can work in partnership to seize an opportunity to align defence investment with the national economic growth mission.
Financial services hit by falling activity and sharp drop in sentiment - CBI Financial Services Survey07/07/2025 12:15:00
Business volumes in the financial services sector fell at the fastest rate since December 2023 in the second quarter of 2025, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey.
LGBT+ workers face “pervasive” levels of bullying, discrimination and harassment, TUC warns04/07/2025 15:15:15
Bullying, discrimination and harassment of LGBT+ workers is “pervasive” in workplaces in Great Britain, the TUC has today (Friday) warned.
Delivery is key to Welsh Government's ambitious mission to revolutionise planning system04/07/2025 12:15:00
Delivery is key to Welsh Government's ambitious mission to revolutionise planning system.
LGA - Hidden quarter trillion: Councils’ £276bn untapped economic potential04/07/2025 11:15:00
Councils across England could unleash £276 billion of untapped economic potential – equivalent to more than a 10th of national output – with government support to break down place-specific barriers to growth, according to new analysis