TUC Cymru finds almost half of workers in Wales have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace

Nearly half of employees in Wales have experienced some form of sexual harassment in the workplace, according to a survey by TUC Cymru.

46% of respondents to a Censuswide survey said they had been a victim of workplace sexual harassment

8% of employees saying they didn’t know how to report incidents when they occur

13% of workers said their workplace does not have a formal policy addressing sexual harassment, or they didn’t know if there was one.

TUC Cymru commissioned survey in June/July 2025, run by Censuswide, of 2000 employees across Wales. The survey found that 43% of men and 48% of women reported experiencing sexual harassment at work.

The survey found that young workers aged 25-34 were most likely to have experienced sexual harassment with just over half (53%) of respondents in that age range saying they had experienced it. The number who have experienced it decreases with age but is still as high as 21% in the over 55 age range.

The survey also found that women are less likely (17%) to report an incident of sexual harassment than men (11%). Men (21%) are more likely than women (13%) to turn to a union representative for help.

A third of women (30%) who didn’t report said the reason was, “I didn’t think it was serious enough”.

And shockingly, more than 1 in 10 respondents said their workplace either had no formal sexual harassment policy or they were not aware of a policy in place. Over a third (36%) said they have not received any training on identifying or reporting sexual harassment in the workplace.

Get involved in TUC Cymru’s We’ll Support You campaign

Click here for the full press release