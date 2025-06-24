TUC Cymru - Industrial Strategy marks a pivotal moment for Wales

TUC Cymru has today welcomed the UK Government’s new 10-year Industrial Strategy, which includes £4 billion for advanced manufacturing, a semiconductor centre in Swansea, a Welsh Defence Growth Cluster, and support worth £30 million for innovation in Wales.

Shavanah Taj, General Secretary, TUC Cymru, said:

“After decades of Tory short-termism and underinvestment, this strategy marks an important moment - we have finally got a plan to rebuild industry in Wales.

"Major reforms like cutting levies for energy-intensive industries and accelerating grid connections will cut bills for Welsh steel, ceramics, chemicals and glass producers — that's significant progress towards achieving international competitiveness and safeguarding local jobs.

"Then there is the quarter of a billion pound boost for automotive and Aerospace industry in Wales with Newport’s Vishay facility expanding — creating over hundreds of good quality jobs in the process.

“And the significant investment in the semi-conductor, defence and innovation sectors in Wales is also welcome, and further proof that having two Labour governments either side of the M4 is good for the Welsh economy, Welsh businesses and working people in Wales.

“Crucially, this strategy commits to partnering with workers on workforce planning, including in clean energy — a significant step forward for Wales’s skilled trades workforce and a just transition.

“This is our chance to build well-paid, unionised jobs across Wales — in aerospace, semiconductors, clean energy and beyond. TUC Cymru stand ready to work with UK and Welsh governments, employers and unions to deliver for workers in every corner of the country."