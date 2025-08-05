TUC Cymru launches Twf – The Welsh Language at Work Charter

TUC Cymru has launched ‘Twf – the Welsh language at work Charter’. The Twf Charter will create inclusive bilingual workplaces and support growth in the use of Welsh at work.

TUC Cymru’s new Twf Charter will help workers, their trade union branches and employers to work together to create inclusive bilingual workplaces and growth in the use of Welsh at work.

Twf is an enabling framework consisting of four core principles which has been developed for workplaces across all sectors to support them to achieve linguistic justice and equitable conditions and outcomes for workers to use and learn Welsh at work.

Opportunities for all

Shavanah Taj, TUC Cymru General Secretary, said:

“Everyone should have the opportunity to use, learn, and develop their Welsh language skills at work. We want to see an increase in inclusive bilingual workplaces where workers can use and develop their Welsh language skills and work in Welsh on a day-to-day basis. “Creating inclusive bilingual workplaces goes hand in hand with achieving growth in the use of Cymraeg at work and linguistic justice for workers in Wales. Trade unions have a critical role in safeguarding and promoting workers’ Welsh language rights and ensuring that workplaces are safe and free from prejudice and judgement. “Workers, trade union branches and employers can use Twf to support the provision of bilingual inclusive workplaces as a matter of fairness, equality and equity.”

Workplaces are strategic locations for promoting and facilitating increasing opportunities to use Welsh. And growing the use of Welsh in the workplace across all sectors is a key priority of Welsh Government’s ‘Cymraeg 2050’ strategy.

Proactive planning

Osian Llywelyn, Deputy Welsh Language Commissioner welcomed the launch of Siarter Twf, saying:

“The use of the Welsh language in the workplace is one of our strategic priorities. It is more important than ever for organisations to proactively plan for its everyday use—not only to strengthen internal Welsh language practices, but also to build the capacity of the workforce to deliver high-quality Welsh language services to the public. "We have been working in partnership with TUC Cymru over recent years, and we would like to see Siarter Twf adopted across all workplaces in Wales."

Inclusive bilingual culture

Derek Walker, Commissioner for Future Generations commented:

“I am delighted that TUC Cymru has taken this innovative and proactive step to develop Siarter Twf to support the delivery of inclusive bilingual workplaces and growth in the use of Cymraeg at work. This is in line with recommendation 25 in my 2025 report which calls for all public bodies in Wales to develop a clear plan to increase the internal use of Welsh within public bodies. “This allows staff to live their working lives increasingly through the medium of Welsh, fostering a stronger bilingual culture in the workplace. Siarter Twf is a strategic and progressive development which supports the achievement of these goals. I recommend its adoption by workplaces across Wales. This demonstrates their commitment to act to achieve an inclusive bilingual culture.”

Twf can also assist with planning and ensuring that the inclusive bilingual workplaces of the future are spaces where young people can use their bilingual skills when entering the world of work.

