TUC Cymru marks Black History Month with call to turn commitments into action

“Wales has made progress – but the fight against racism is far from over,” says TUC Cymru General Secretary Shavanah Taj.

Trade unionists, community leaders, and politicians gathered at the Senedd this week for TUC Cymru’s annual Black History Month event: Celebrating Our Past and Protecting Our Future. The event honoured the achievements of Black workers and trade unionists across Wales, while calling for renewed action to deliver racial justice in workplaces and communities.

The event sponsor, Vaughan Gething MS recently said: