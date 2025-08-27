TUC Cymru sees golden opportunity for a “step change” in UK approach to AI as majority of Welsh public are concerned over jobs

The TUC has today (Wednesday) launched a new flagship “worker first” AI strategy that calls on the UK government to make a step change in its approach to AI to deliver for workers and protect jobs.

The union body says AI technologies can be harnessed to the benefit of all workers and help improve public services – and is calling for an urgent and active UK government policy response, with workers front and centre, like that developed in Wales

TUC Cymru has worked in co-operation with the Welsh Government and public service employers to develop a range of innovative policies that give workers a strong voice on the future of AI.

In partnership with the UK Government, these innovative policies could be further boosted.

New polling

The AI “worker first” strategy is launched as new TUC polling reveals nearly two-thirds (60%) of the Welsh public are concerned about the impact of AI and new technologies on their job.

Job losses or changes to terms and conditions were the most commonly cited concern.

The polling also shows that people are worried about the impact of AI on their job right across the political spectrum – with 52% of Labour voters, 49% of Conservative voters and 52% of Reform voters concerned.

And it is a particular worry for young workers early in their career, with concerns rising to 62% of among workers aged 25-34.

Voters across the board want workers to shape AI

The majority of workers want a say in how technology and AI is used at work and the wider economy – as opposed to leaving it to corporate and shareholder interests.

Half of the public (50%) believe that workers and unions should have an equal say with business on shaping the future of AI and technology in the UK – with just 17% opposing.

This is a view held across the political spectrum, and it is important with key target voters too: 65% of Labour voters, 60% of Labour voters switching to Reform, and 71% of Labour voters switching to the Green Party.

Worker first plan

Setting out the plan, TUC Cymru says workers need a voice in the decisions that shape their lives and the future of AI innovation as a whole – from regulation and public funding for AI tech, through to how it is used in workplaces and who gets a share in any productivity gains.

TUC Cymru is calling for the Welsh and UK Government’s to work in partnership with each other and unions to deliver:

- Public money spent on AI research and development to ensure workers are supported, rather than deskilled or replaced by AI tech.

- Building on First Minister Eluned Morgan’s major announcement in June that if Labour forms part of the next Welsh Government then there will be new AI centres of excellence with FE, HE, industry and unions, supporting a just transition for workers, ensuring workers secure a ‘digital dividend’ of any AI productivity gains by;

- Building on Wales’ groundbreaking social partnership guidance on the use of AI in the public sector by encouraging more workplaces to adopt its principles of:

1) A strong voice for unions when AI is introduced

2) Fair Work at the core of AI adoption

3) A ‘human in command’ when AI is used

4) Training for workers on AI risks and opportunities

5) A commitment to the protection of jobs, the creation of jobs, and investment in the workforce

6) Improving pay and conditions and extending collective bargaining across the economy, putting in place the guardrails so that workers in Wales and across the UK are legally protected from AI harms at work and ensuring worker involvement in determining whether and how AI is used, starting with implementation of the TUC’s model AI Bill.

- Strengthening the UK’s social security to be better geared to support those who experience job transitions as a result of AI disruption.

- Supporting workers to move between roles without significant financial detriment and allowing them opportunities to reskill and retrain.

The union body warns that without a “worker-first plan”, AI could lead to “rampant inequality”, degraded working lives and the discontent that the far right thrives on.

TUC Cymru General Secretary Shavanah Taj said: “AI could have transformative potential – and if developed properly, workers can benefit from the productivity gains this technology may bring. But for this to happen workers must be placed at the heart of AI innovation.”

Under Eluned Morgan, the Welsh Government has led the way on a “worker first” approach to AI. Her keynote conference speech placed workers at the heart of AI policy on public services and the economy. She made welcome commitments that a future Welsh Government featuring the Labour party will:

- Commit to sustain and develop workers’ voice in the use of AI

- Provide cutting-edge AI and digital skills in every Welsh secondary school

- And adopt a simple rule: if your tech doesn’t meet Welsh standards, it doesn’t belong in Welsh public life.

Shavanah Taj said:

“These are the positive and far-reaching policies workers across Wales want in place so that everyone – not just billionaires from abroad – benefit from AI.

“TUC Cymru would like to see a future Welsh Government build further on the First Ministers’ significant proposals by:

- Expanding trade union and worker training on AI

- Sharing the potential benefits of AI – by opening discussions on shorter working weeks, where AI brings efficiencies

- Bringing forward legislation if necessary to secure these reforms

“The alternative is bleak. Left unmanaged and in the wrong hands, the AI revolution could entrench rampant inequality as jobs are degraded or displaced, and shareholders get richer.

“We cannot let that happen. Unmanaged disruption is not inevitable or acceptable. It’s time for an urgent and active policy response that makes sure workers are not left behind. AI technologies can help build a better future. I’m delighted that TUC has a plan that shows how it can be done across the UK – and takes inspiration from what’s already been achieved and promised in Wales.”