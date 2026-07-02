TUC Cymru: We should be proud to call ourselves a Nation of Sanctuary

TUC commends the Senedd's vote rejecting Reform UK's motion to scrap Wales's Nation of Sanctuary Plan.

Commenting on the debate on the Nation of Sanctuary which took place in the Senedd on 1 July, TUC Cymru Acting General Secretary Linsey Imms yesterday said:

“Wales is a small nation with a big heart. We should be proud to call ourselves a Nation of Sanctuary. We’ve welcomed people fleeing conflict and persecution, and we’ve benefited immeasurably from their skills, compassion, and hard work. The Nation of Sanctuary policy is vital in order to help refugees and asylum seekers to integrate into Welsh society and rebuild their lives. “I recently attended the Nation of Sanctuary Awards and was touched by the stories of hope and resilience. Sanctuary seekers have made Wales their home, opened cafés here, organised playgroups here and started football teams here. “We must remember that our NHS, our care homes, and so many other vital services simply wouldn’t function without the incredible contributions of immigrant workers. They’ve not just kept our public services running – they’ve enriched our communities and reminded us what it truly means to live in a diverse and inclusive society. “The trade union movement has a proud history of solidarity and support for people whose freedom and safety is in danger. Trade unions are active in thousands of workplaces across Wales, and are at the frontline of the inclusion and integration of refugees into the workplace. We are committed to working for the fairest deal possible for all workers, including refugees. “Uniting people and collectively assisting those in urgent need are part of our founding principles as a trade union movement. Our United Cymru campaign proudly states that everyone is welcome in Cymru.”

Anyone who lives in Wales and agrees that everyone is welcome here can order a pack of United Cymru posters from unitedcymru.tuc.org.uk

Editors note’s

About the Nation of Sanctuary policy:

The Welsh Government's Nation of Sanctuary Plan sets out 22 commitments to supporting refugees and asylum seekers in Wales, covering housing, employment, health, education, mental health, anti-trafficking, language learning, digital inclusion, sport and community integration. The Nation of Sanctuary plan was launched by the Welsh Government to support the integration of people seeking in 2019.

About TUC Cymru:

TUC Cymru is the voice of Wales at work.

We’re creating a Wales where everyone has a voice through their union and an income they can build a life on. We believe that every worker has the right to be safe, valued and respected.

When workers act collectively, we have the power to create positive change in society. We bring workers together through 48 unions to fight for better jobs and a more equal and prosperous country.