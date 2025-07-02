TUC Cymru welcomes plans for worker-led transition to AI

TUC Cymru warmly welcomes First Minister Eluned Morgan’s announcement that, if re-elected, the Welsh Labour party will offer:

Cutting-edge AI and digital skills in every Welsh secondary school

New AI centres of excellence with FE, HE, industry and unions – supporting a just transition for workers

Building on the Workforce Partnership Council’s landmark tech agreement – shaping how AI enters the public sector

A Public Sector AI Framework – designed with the Social Partnership Council, rooted in fairness

And one simple rule: if your tech doesn’t meet Welsh standards, it doesn’t belong in Welsh public life

The First Minister’s announcement was made in Llandudno on 28 June. It follows extensive campaigning and action from TUC Cymru and unions to ensure the Welsh government puts unions and workers at the heart of AI policy.

Furthermore, the First Minister also announced that Wales will host a world-leading AI Growth Zone, which she described as “a place where fair work, cutting-edge technology, and ethical design come together.”

Putting workers at the heart of AI

Shavanah Taj, TUC General Secretary said: