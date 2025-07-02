WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC Cymru welcomes plans for worker-led transition to AI
TUC Cymru warmly welcomes First Minister Eluned Morgan’s recent announcement at Welsh Labour Conference on 28th June
TUC Cymru warmly welcomes First Minister Eluned Morgan’s announcement that, if re-elected, the Welsh Labour party will offer:
-
Cutting-edge AI and digital skills in every Welsh secondary school
-
New AI centres of excellence with FE, HE, industry and unions – supporting a just transition for workers
-
Building on the Workforce Partnership Council’s landmark tech agreement – shaping how AI enters the public sector
-
A Public Sector AI Framework – designed with the Social Partnership Council, rooted in fairness
-
And one simple rule: if your tech doesn’t meet Welsh standards, it doesn’t belong in Welsh public life
The First Minister’s announcement was made in Llandudno on 28 June. It follows extensive campaigning and action from TUC Cymru and unions to ensure the Welsh government puts unions and workers at the heart of AI policy.
Furthermore, the First Minister also announced that Wales will host a world-leading AI Growth Zone, which she described as “a place where fair work, cutting-edge technology, and ethical design come together.”
Putting workers at the heart of AI
Shavanah Taj, TUC General Secretary said:
“It’s good to see that workers and unions are at the heart of the Eluned Morgan’s plans for AI. The new technology can bring many benefits but, in order that these are realised, and that workers and service users share them, the union voice is essential.
“TUC Cymru has been calling for a worker-centric approach to AI, so we are delighted that the First Minister has confirmed that unions will play a key role in supporting the innovative use of AI.
“We envisage the new AI centres of excellence as an opportunity to adapt AI tools so that they have public service ethos at their heart. Many AI tools are designed by Big Tech simply to maximise profit and drive down working conditions. We believe that we can do better in Wales and working together with experts, unions can help adapt AI so that it serves patients, pupils and those receiving care as well as creating better jobs. Workers are the experts on the world of work and we look forward to contributing to the proposed centres of excellence.
“Wales is already leading the way with guidance on the use of AI in the public sector which promotes both new ways of working and workers rights. We were pleased to play our part in producing this work and very pleased that this will form the bedrock of the Welsh government’s approach to AI in public services.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Council spending on SEND home to school transport soars – new LGA research02/07/2025 14:25:00
Spending by councils on home to school transport for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is predicted to reach nearly £2 billion this year (2025/26), according to new analysis published at the Local Government Association’s Annual Conference today.
New powers yield "real-world impact" in Companies House economic crime crackdown01/07/2025 16:05:00
A new report shows the agency's progress in implementing changes brought in by the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023.
Private sector growth expectations remain weak - CBI Growth Indicator June 202530/06/2025 16:05:00
Private sector companies expect activity to fall at a firm pace in the three months to September (weighted balance of -18%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Expectations are less negative relative to May, but extend a period of pessimism that began late last year.
Retail sales fall for the ninth consecutive month - CBI Distributive Trades Survey - June 202530/06/2025 12:15:00
Retailers reported that annual sales volumes fell at a sharp pace in June, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey.
Citizens Advice responds to proposed changes to the Universal Credit and Personal Independence30/06/2025 10:05:00
Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to proposed changes to the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill
NHS Confederation responds to NHS England’s performance and assessment framework30/06/2025 09:05:00
It is welcome that NHS England will not this financial year place ICB into segments based on their performance.
CBI responds to Climate Change Committee's June 2025 progress report27/06/2025 12:15:00
CBI recently (25 June 2025) responded to Climate Change Committee's June 2025 progress report.
Citizens Advice responds to the first reading of the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill27/06/2025 11:05:00
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the first reading of the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment bill
NHS Confederation - Rise in prevalence of mental health conditions and self-harm deeply worrying, health leaders say27/06/2025 10:05:00
Our members have seen significant increases in demand over this period but also a rise in the acuity and complexity of needs.