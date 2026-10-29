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TUC Cymru welcomes UK Government budget and calls for extra cash to be invested in Welsh workers.
TUC Cymru has welcomed the UK Government budget, particularly the extra £450m being invested in Welsh public services.
- The Welsh Government will receive an additional £450m to invest in Welsh public services as a result of decisions made in yesterday’s UK Government budget.
- The Trade Union body is now calling on the Welsh Government to invest this extra money into the Welsh workforce by increasing public sector pay, and using its powers to tackle the cost of living.
Commenting on the budget Laura Doel, General Secretary of TUC Cymru yesterday said:
“Times are tough for working people across Wales. With cost-of-living pressures continuing to bite it is right that the UK Government has taken steps to alleviate those challenges with targeted support on energy bills. We hope this is just the beginning of what should be a relentless focus on living standards.
"Additional funding for Welsh public services is always welcomed and it is now incumbent upon the Welsh Government to use that additional headroom to do the right thing. They must give public sector workers the pay rises they deserve, and use the powers they have to reduce the cost of living for people in Wales."
Editors note’s
Spokesperson: Laura Doel will be available for interview upon request.
About TUC Cymru: TUC Cymru is the voice of Wales at work.
We’re creating a Wales where everyone has a voice through their union and an income they can build a life on. We believe that every worker has the right to be safe, valued and respected.
When workers act collectively, we have the power to create positive change in society. We bring workers together through 48 unions to fight for better jobs and a more equal and prosperous country.
Contacts:
Matt Hexter
Mhexter@tuc.org.uk
07528170583
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