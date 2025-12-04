TUC Cymru: Welsh public want social care to be delivered as public service, not for profit

The union body, which represents nearly 400,000 workers in Wales, is campaigning for care services in Wales to be publicly delivered, publicly funded, and publicly accountable.

In a recent nation-wide survey TUC Cymru found clear public demand for government to address problems in social care as a priority.

In terms of priorities for a National Care Service, the survey showed strong support for:

Consistent care service across Wales (80%)

Providing care that is free at the point of need (75%)

Improving pay, conditions, and career opportunities for care workers (79%)

Ensuring care is delivered as a public service, not for profit (79%).

TUC Cymru is holding a public meeting in Pontypridd on Monday (8 December) to discuss local services with the community. The event is open to everyone, particularly those with friends or family using local care services, or who work as a carer.

Register to attend the event: www.megaphone.org.uk/events/profit-has-no-place-in-social-care

Amber Courtney, TUC Cymru Policy Officer, said:

“Older people deserve dignity, not commodification. But right now, across Wales, private companies are making profit out of running care homes while too many residents get poor-quality care and skilled staff are underpaid and undervalued.

“The trade union movement has spent years campaigning for care services to be fixed in Wales.

“The problems in the sector are well known. We need more consistent services across Wales. We need better integration between health and social care services. Care workers deserve better pay, terms and conditions. And care services must be delivered as a public service. We need profit removed from adult social care services. And we need care services that are up to the standards service users in Wales deserve.

“It is clear that the public in Wales share our views on how care services should be run and the problems that need to be addressed.

“In fact, our survey shows that four out of five people questioned believe a National Care Service should prioritise ensuring care is delivered as a public service, not for profit and improving better pay and conditions for care workers.

“With such strong public support, we need action and progress from both the current and next Welsh government.

“And the reality is that such an overhaul can’t be achieved without addressing the poor pay, terms and conditions that so many of the care workforce currently receive. Essential services should never be run at the expense of workers, and a reform of their working standards is long overdue.

I encourage everyone who values social care to sign our new petition.”

The Profit has no place in social care petition can be found at: www.megaphone.org.uk/petitions/profit-has-no-place-in-social-care