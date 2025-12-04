WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC Cymru: Welsh public want social care to be delivered as public service, not for profit
TUC Cymru is today (Thursday, 4 December) launching a petition calling on the next Welsh Government to establish a National Care Service for Wales.
- New data from TUC Cymru survey shows 79% want profit removed from care services
- TUC Cymru survey shows that 64% support Welsh Government’s ambition to establish a National Care Service for Wales
The union body, which represents nearly 400,000 workers in Wales, is campaigning for care services in Wales to be publicly delivered, publicly funded, and publicly accountable.
In a recent nation-wide survey TUC Cymru found clear public demand for government to address problems in social care as a priority.
In terms of priorities for a National Care Service, the survey showed strong support for:
- Consistent care service across Wales (80%)
- Providing care that is free at the point of need (75%)
- Improving pay, conditions, and career opportunities for care workers (79%)
- Ensuring care is delivered as a public service, not for profit (79%).
TUC Cymru is holding a public meeting in Pontypridd on Monday (8 December) to discuss local services with the community. The event is open to everyone, particularly those with friends or family using local care services, or who work as a carer.
Register to attend the event: www.megaphone.org.uk/events/profit-has-no-place-in-social-care
Amber Courtney, TUC Cymru Policy Officer, said:
“Older people deserve dignity, not commodification. But right now, across Wales, private companies are making profit out of running care homes while too many residents get poor-quality care and skilled staff are underpaid and undervalued.
“The trade union movement has spent years campaigning for care services to be fixed in Wales.
“The problems in the sector are well known. We need more consistent services across Wales. We need better integration between health and social care services. Care workers deserve better pay, terms and conditions. And care services must be delivered as a public service. We need profit removed from adult social care services. And we need care services that are up to the standards service users in Wales deserve.
“It is clear that the public in Wales share our views on how care services should be run and the problems that need to be addressed.
“In fact, our survey shows that four out of five people questioned believe a National Care Service should prioritise ensuring care is delivered as a public service, not for profit and improving better pay and conditions for care workers.
“With such strong public support, we need action and progress from both the current and next Welsh government.
“And the reality is that such an overhaul can’t be achieved without addressing the poor pay, terms and conditions that so many of the care workforce currently receive. Essential services should never be run at the expense of workers, and a reform of their working standards is long overdue.
I encourage everyone who values social care to sign our new petition.”
The Profit has no place in social care petition can be found at: www.megaphone.org.uk/petitions/profit-has-no-place-in-social-care
Editors note
Upcoming event: Social care and your community, Townhall discussion – Monday 8 December, 6.30pm, Pontypridd Ex Serviceman’s Club, CF37 1DZ. Press are welcome to attend the event.
Spokesperson: A spokesperson can be provided on request
Petition: The Profit has no place in social care is available at: https://www.megaphone.org.uk/petitions/profit-has-no-place-in-social-care
Survey information: Survey undertaken by polling organisation Opinium. The polling surveyed 1000 adults (18+), weighted to be nationally and politically of Wales on age, gender, education, working status, region, political attentions and 2024 vote and general election.
Key findings: Data simplified. Full breakdown available on request.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC Comms Awards winners 2025 announced04/12/2025 12:15:00
This year marked the 48th TUC Trade Union Comms awards.
UNICEF - Malnutrition persists as winter sets in, threatening children’s lives and wellbeing in Gaza03/12/2025 14:25:00
High levels of malnutrition continue to endanger the lives and wellbeing of children in the Gaza Strip, compounded by the onset of winter weather accelerating the spread of disease and increasing the risk of death among the most vulnerable children.
NHS Confederation responds to Health and Social Care Committee’s report on Community Mental Health Services03/12/2025 13:25:00
Rebecca Gray welcomes the progress made in the sector.
NHS Confederation responds to analysis of A&E waiting times data by the Liberal Democrats03/12/2025 12:25:00
Rory Deighton said data is extremely worrying, particularly during another very challenging winter for the NHS.
Pre-Budget uncertainty holds back private sector activity further - CBI Growth Indicator03/12/2025 09:25:00
Firms across the private sector once again expect activity to fall in the next three months (weighted balance of -27%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. This extends a run of negative predictions that began in late 2024.
CBI Wales responds to First Minister's speech at Wales Investment Summit02/12/2025 16:05:00
CBI Wales yesterday responded to First Minister's speech at Wales Investment Summit.
Service sector conditions deteriorate in the quarter to November - CBI Service Sector Survey02/12/2025 12:15:00
Business sentiment and activity dropped further across the services sector in the quarter to November, according to the CBI’s latest Service Sector Survey.
Joint statement: Employment Rights Amendment Welcomed01/12/2025 16:05:00
the six business groups involved in tripartite discussions recently (27 November 2025) reacted to the news that the Government has agreed to a six-month qualifying period for unfair dismissal in the Employment Rights Bill.
UK Space Agency: HydroGNSS: UK leads ESA’s first ‘Scout’ climate mission into orbit01/12/2025 15:15:15
The UK has taken a major step forward in space-based climate science with the successful launch of HydroGNSS, a new pair of satellites that will monitor the planet’s water cycle from space.
TUC responds to Government update on Employment Rights Bill01/12/2025 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently (27 November 2025) commented on the update by the Government that it will reduce the qualifying period for full protection from unfair dismissal from two years to six months – and that there will be no statutory probation period