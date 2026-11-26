Responding to Timms’ review of PIP, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:

“PIP is not fit for purpose right now – it needs reform. Disabled people have to navigate a maze of inconsistent rules and assessments to get support with the extra costs of disability - all while bearing the brunt of higher unemployment, lower pay and insecure work.

“It’s right that Timms recommends a personalised approach like getting rid of unnecessary reviews and recognising the need for investment in training and skills for assessors.

“To get the implementation right, the government needs to make sure disabled people’s organisations and disabled workers and their unions are at the heart of designing reforms to PIP – they are best placed to shape a system that meets their needs.

“And PIP must remain available to disabled people regardless of whether they are in work or not. But for those who can and want to work, more change is needed – including ensuring disabled workers can get reasonable adjustments and stronger rights at work.

“That’s how you build a system that works for disabled people.”