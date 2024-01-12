WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - “Dismal” growth is still hitting jobs and living standards
Responding to today’s (Friday) GDP figures, showing that despite November’s rise GDP is down 0.2% in the three months to November (including manufacturing down 1.9%, construction down 0.6% and services flat at 0.0%), TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“This year begins with another set of dismal growth figures.
“The Conservatives’ economic failures are hitting jobs and living standards and starving our crumbling public services of much-needed funding.
“Despite being in power for 14 years, the Tories still don’t have a proper economic plan for getting us out of the mess they have created. They have turned the UK into a stagnation nation.”
