TUC - Employment Rights Bill can improve working lives for millions

“After 14 years of stagnating living standards, working people desperately need secure jobs they can build a decent life on.

“The government’s Make Work Pay agenda – delivered in full – can improve working lives for many.

“Whether it's tackling the scourge of zero-hours contracts and fire and rehire, improving access to sick pay and parental leave, or clamping down on exploitation – this bill highlights Labour's commitment to upgrade rights and protections for millions.

“Driving up employment standards is good for workers, good for business and good for growth. It will give workers more predictability and control and it will stop good employers from being undercut by the bad.

“While there is still detail to be worked through, this bill signals a seismic shift away from the Tories’ low pay, low rights, low productivity economy.

“It is time to write a positive new chapter for working people in this country.”