TUC - Employment Rights Bill is “vital” for women’s pay and equality – TUC

- Equality (Race and Disability) Bill: The government has committed to bringing forward additional legislation to extend pay gap reporting and introduce provisions for dual discrimination. The TUC welcomes this commitment as a step forward in achieving pay equality and fair treatment in workplaces.

- Gender pay gap: The gender pay gap for full time employees is 7.0%, but more significantly it is 13.1% for all employees. At current rates of progress, the gap for all employees will not be closed until 2040: https://www.tuc.org.uk/news/tory-legacy-worst-pay-growth-any-government-century-says-tuc

- Equal Pay Day: Equal Pay Day is a national campaign led by the Fawcett Society. It marks the day in the year when, based on the gender pay gap, women overall in the UK stop being paid compared to men. For more information visit: https://www.fawcettsociety.org.uk/

