TUC - Employment Rights Bill is “vital” for women’s pay and equality – TUC
Union body comments on Fawcett Society’s Equal Pay Day
Commenting on the Fawcett Society’s Equal Pay Day today (Wednesday), the day of the year women effectively stop getting paid because of the gender pay gap, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“Our economy isn’t working for women. At current rates of progress, it will still take 16 years to close the gender pay gap.
“This is why Labour’s Employment Rights Bill is so vital for women’s pay and equality.
“The Bill will require large employers to set out clear action plans on how they will close their gender pay gaps, rather than just report what they are.
“And we know women still take on the lion share of caring responsibilities – a key driver of the gender pay gap – so fixing care is critical to raising their pay.
"The Employment Rights Bill will also introduce a fair pay agreement in social care, to stop the race to the bottom on pay and conditions. This will help recruit and retain staff.”
The TUC says many of the other policies in the Employment Rights Bill – which begins its committee stage on Monday (25 November) – will help close the gender pay gap, including:
-
Strengthening flexible working rights by introducing a day one right to work flexibly unless an employer can properly justify why this is not possible.
-
Banning exploitative zero-hours contracts to help end the scourge of insecure work, which is particularly widespread in sectors like social care.
-
Giving all employees day one rights on the job by scrapping qualifying time for basic rights, such as unfair dismissal, sick pay, and parental leave.
-
Extending redundancy and unfair dismissal protections for pregnant women and new parents.
Editors note
- Equality (Race and Disability) Bill: The government has committed to bringing forward additional legislation to extend pay gap reporting and introduce provisions for dual discrimination. The TUC welcomes this commitment as a step forward in achieving pay equality and fair treatment in workplaces.
- Gender pay gap: The gender pay gap for full time employees is 7.0%, but more significantly it is 13.1% for all employees. At current rates of progress, the gap for all employees will not be closed until 2040: https://www.tuc.org.uk/news/tory-legacy-worst-pay-growth-any-government-century-says-tuc
- Equal Pay Day: Equal Pay Day is a national campaign led by the Fawcett Society. It marks the day in the year when, based on the gender pay gap, women overall in the UK stop being paid compared to men. For more information visit: https://www.fawcettsociety.org.uk/
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
