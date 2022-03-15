WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC - Energy bills set to rise at least 14 times faster than wages in 2022
Record energy prices could “wipe out” entire value of pay rises this year
- TUC calls for urgent action to help struggling households
- Years of weak wage growth and cuts to social security have left families “badly exposed” to soaring prices, says union body
- Energy bills were already rising at twice the speed of wages before new cap was announced, analysis reveals
Energy bills are set to rise at least 14 times faster than wages this year, according to new TUC analysis published recently (Saturday).
The analysis shows that while gas and electricity bills are set to increase by 54 per cent when the price cap set by Ofgem is increased in April, by contrast average weekly wages are set to rise by just 3.75 per cent per cent in 2022.
The TUC estimates that record-high energy prices could wipe out the entire value of pay rises this year.
Average wages are forecast to increase by around £1,000 a year (in nominal terms) in 2022.
But the rise in the energy price cap in April of £693 will wipe out 70 per cent of these gains.
And the anticipated further rise in October – when the energy price cap is expected to have risen by more than £1,500 for the year - could wipe out any gains altogether.
Low-paid hit hardest
The TUC says those on low incomes will be hit hardest by sky-rocketing bills.
Low-paid workers on Universal Credit will see their benefits uprated by just 3.1 per cent (£121 over the year) from April 2022.
With average energy bills forecast to increase by at least £693 and potentially much higher this will leave many with a huge financial deficit.
The TUC says even uprating benefits in line with the expected inflation figure of 8.1 per cent would give families just £6.07 a week, or £316 a year extra – a figure overwhelmed by the rise in energy costs.
“Left badly exposed”
The TUC says years of weak wage growth and benefit cuts have left working families “badly exposed” to the cost-of-living crisis.
Even before the new energy price cap was announced, pay growth was failing to keep up with utility bills.
The TUC estimates that since 2010 energy bills have risen at twice the speed of average wages.
“Toxic combination”
The union body says a toxic combination of soaring bills and weak pay growth have pushed many households “to the brink.”
UK workers are currently enduring the longest pay squeeze in more than 200 years with real wages still worth less than in 2008.
After more than a decade of pay stagnation real wages are forecast to fall by £50 a month this year.
The TUC says this hit to real wages could be even greater with inflation expected to remain higher for longer.
Urgent action needed
The TUC says with the conflict in Ukraine set to hike up energy costs further, the government must urgently come forward with new measures to support struggling families.
The union body says the previous ‘energy loans’ announced by the Chancellor in February were “woefully inadequate”.
The TUC is calling on ministers to:
- Reduce household costs by:
- Introducing a windfall tax on energy companies and using the funds to provide energy grants that at least match future rises in the energy price cap for vulnerable households, replacing the inadequate loans of £200 proposed by government;
- Rolling out a rapid programme of home insulation, targeted at lower income households and delivered by the public sector;
- Providing a significant boost to Universal Credit – the fastest way to get additional funding to families. The TUC believes that Universal Credit should be increased to 80 per cent of the real living wage – around £270 a week. Even raising the standard payment in line with current or forecast inflation would go little way to making up the recent £20 per week cut.
- The five-week wait, the two-child limit and the benefit cap within Universal Credit should also be scrapped.
- Set out a plan to get wages rising in all jobs, by:
- Working with unions and employers on sector-wide fair pay agreements;
- Raising the minimum wage to at least £10 an hour now;
- Boosting key worker pay in the public sector to at least meet the cost of living.
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady recently said:
“Everyone who works for a living ought to earn enough to get by.
“But years of wage stagnation, and cuts to social security, have left millions badly exposed to sky-high bills.
“With households across Britain pushed to the brink, the government must do far more to help workers with crippling energy costs.
“That means imposing a windfall tax on oil and gas profits and using the money raised to give hard-pressed families energy grants – not loans.
“It means a real increase to universal credit to stop low-income workers from being pushed into poverty. That’s the fastest way to get support to families who need it.
“And it means coming up with a long-term plan to get wages rising across the economy.”
Editors Note
- Ofgem has announced that the energy price cap will rise by £693 per year in April 2022, from £1277 to £1971 per year (difference due to rounding) – see https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/publications/price-cap-increase-ps693-april
- The Bank of England’s inflation report, published in February, predicted that average weekly earnings would rise by 3.75 per cent in 2022. This analysis applies the Bank of England’s forecast of a 3.75 per cent increase in average weekly earnings to the latest figure for average weekly earnings of £542 a week – meaning that the average pay increase is expected to be £20.3 a week, or £1057 a year.
- The Resolution Foundations’ latest living standards outlook, published on the 8th March 2022, says: “Even after the 54 per cent rise in the energy price cap scheduled for April 2022, war in Ukraine means the price cap is expected to rise again significantly in October (to around ￡2,900 according to Resolution Foundation calculations – around a 47 per cent rise on April’s cap – or potentially up to ￡3,000 according to other predictions.” See https://www.resolutionfoundation.org/publications/the-living-standards-outlook-2022/
- Analysis of energy prices rising twice as fast as wages over the past decade is based on comparing the electricity and gas index within the CPI measure of inflation with average weekly earnings
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Worst fall in real pay for 8 years, says TUC15/03/2022 13:33:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady commented on the latest employment figures published by the ONS today (Tuesday), which show that real wages fell by 1.5% (using CPI) over the year.
LGA responds to government Homes for Ukraine scheme15/03/2022 11:40:00
Cllr James Jamieson, LGA Chairman, responded to news of the Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme
CIPD - Pay struggles to keep up with the rise in prices15/03/2022 10:40:00
‘We are at the foothills of the 2022 living standards squeeze’, says the CIPD in response to the latest labour market statistics from the ONS
UK Space Agency - New space funding paves the way for pioneering approaches to energy, communication and resources15/03/2022 09:05:00
British space technology will help pioneer new approaches to energy, communications and resources, thanks to new projects from the UK Space Agency
Ministers’ mixed messages on Covid safety will put workers at risk from April - TUC14/03/2022 15:05:00
The TUC has written to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warning that workers’ safety is being put at risk by confusion created by guidance announced by the Prime Minister on Covid-19 and workplace risk assessments.
Audit Scotland - Scotland's councils face a financially uncertain future14/03/2022 14:25:00
Scotland’s councils have increased reserves over the last year but must address the impacts of an overall reduction in funding and ongoing challenges caused by Covid-19.
LGA responds to CMA report on children's social care market14/03/2022 12:25:00
Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to a report by the Competition and Markets Authority calling for action on the children’s social care market, Cllr Anntoinette Bramble
Citizens Advice - One in 12 now using Buy Now Pay Later to cover essentials14/03/2022 11:25:00
One in 12 people turned to Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) to cover basic costs - such as food and toiletries - in the last six months, Citizens Advice has found.