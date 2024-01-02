WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - Energy price cap rise will “hammer households even harder” in 2024
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on yesterday’s energy price cap announcement
- The energy price cap has increased to £1,928 raising the average bill by £94
- Union body says UK is “feeding foreign firms’ profits” while British households struggle
“No one should struggle to get by in one of the richest countries in the world.
“But 13 years of wage stagnation and cuts to social security have left millions badly exposed to sky-high bills this winter.
“Energy bills are already 50% higher than two years ago, so today’s rise will just hammer households even harder in the coming year. “
“It doesn’t have to be this way.
"Other governments are investing in publicly owned clean power and insulating homes."
“The UK is feeding foreign firms’ profits and subsidising cheaper bills abroad, while British households struggle to heat their homes and pay their bills.”
Editors note
About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
TUC press office : media@tuc.org.uk | 020 7467 1248
