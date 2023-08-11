TUC - GDP: Chancellor “asleep at the wheel” while economy is going nowhere

Commenting on GDP showing growth of only 0.2% in the second quarter, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

"The chancellor is asleep at the wheel while our economy is going nowhere.

“Stagnant growth puts jobs at risk and holds down pay and conditions for those who remain in work.

“The chancellor must stop hiding behind the Bank of England and take responsibility for the serious economic failure unfolding on his watch.

“Around the world, other countries are delivering far higher investment and stronger protections for workers – while asking those with the broadest shoulders to pay a fairer share. There is no reason why the UK can’t follow suit.

“After 13 years of Conservative government, the high pay high productivity economy we all desperately need remains out of reach.

“Instead of sitting back and hoping for the best, the government needs to take responsibility and act.”