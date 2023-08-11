WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - GDP: Chancellor “asleep at the wheel” while economy is going nowhere
Commenting on GDP showing growth of only 0.2% in the second quarter, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
"The chancellor is asleep at the wheel while our economy is going nowhere.
“Stagnant growth puts jobs at risk and holds down pay and conditions for those who remain in work.
“The chancellor must stop hiding behind the Bank of England and take responsibility for the serious economic failure unfolding on his watch.
“Around the world, other countries are delivering far higher investment and stronger protections for workers – while asking those with the broadest shoulders to pay a fairer share. There is no reason why the UK can’t follow suit.
“After 13 years of Conservative government, the high pay high productivity economy we all desperately need remains out of reach.
“Instead of sitting back and hoping for the best, the government needs to take responsibility and act.”
Editors note’s
- Congress 2023 will be held in the ACC Liverpool (Kings Dock, Liverpool Waterfront, Liverpool L3 4FP) from Sunday 10 September to Wednesday 13 September. Free media passes can be obtained by visiting www.tuc.org.uk/applying-media-or-external-visitor-credentials and completing an online form. Applications must be completed no later than 12noon on Tuesday 15 August. Any applications received after this date will be processed when possible and may be subject to delay. Late applications will be subject to a £75 + VAT administration fee. Passes will be processed and sent out from the middle of August. For more information, please contact the press office.
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
