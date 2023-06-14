WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - GDP: Sunak must take responsibility for the economy failing to grow
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on today’s GDP data (Wednesday), which shows growth of just 0.1% in the three months to April
“Our economy has been flatlining for more than a year – and Rishi Sunak needs to take responsibility for this failure.
“By holding down pay, his government has held back growth. It forces families to cut their spending, and it means businesses have fewer customers.
“Pay growth is the fuel in the tank that our economy needs to get moving again. A competent government would be doing everything possible to get real pay rising again.”
