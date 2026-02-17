WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC: Gender pay gap means women effectively work for free for 47 days a year
New TUC analysis published recently (Sunday) revealed that the average woman effectively works for 47 days of the year for free and only starts earning from today compared to the average man.
- New TUC analysis reveals the earnings gulf between women and men leaves women making over £2,548 a year less than men on average.
- This means women effectively only start earning from today – working for a month and a half for free compared to men
- Women’s pay gap spans across the economy, including female dominated sectors such as health and social care and education.
- The TUC is calling for ambitious and robust action plans to address this gap, so that working women are finally paid their fair share.
The analysis reveals that the gender pay gap currently stands at 12.8%, the equivalent of £2,548 a year for the average woman worker.
That means that at current rates of progress, it will take 30 years – until 2056 – to close the gender pay gap.
The union body says a number of factors are driving the pay gap – including women having to work part-time to accommodate for extended caring responsibilities throughout their lives, therefore taking a significant pay cut.
The TUC says that the government needs to do more if it wants to meet its ambition to close the pay gap.
More opportunities for men and women to share care, improved access to flexible working and better access to childcare must all be part of the solution.
Pay gap across industries
The pay gap persists across different industries, and even in jobs dominated by female workers, such as education and care:
- In health care and social work the earning gap is 12.8% – meaning that the average woman effectively works for free for 47 days.
- In education the earning gap is 17% – meaning that the average woman effectively works for free for 62 days.
- In wholesale and retail the earning gap is 10.5% – meaning that the average woman effectively works for free for 38 days.
The longest wait for Women’s Pay Day comes in finance and insurance. The gender pay gap (27.2%) is the equivalent of a 99 days, meaning women work for free until 9 April 2026.
Gender pay gap by age
The TUC analysis shows that the gender pay gap affects women throughout their careers, from their first step on the ladder until they take retirement.
The gender pay gap is widest for middle-aged and older women:
- Women aged 40 to 49 have a gender pay gap of 16.2%, so work 59 days for free until 28 February 2026.
- Women aged between 50 and 59 have the highest pay gap of 19.7% and work the equivalent of 72 days for free, until 13 March 2026.
- Women aged 60 and over have a gender pay gap of 17.7%. They work 65 days of the year for free and they start earning from 7 March 2025.
The TUC says the gender pay gap widens as women get older, due to women being more likely than men to take on unpaid caring responsibilities throughout their lives, limited childcare and social care provision, and too few good quality flexible jobs.
Older women take a bigger financial hit for balancing work alongside unpaid caring responsibilities throughout their lives – often looking after children, older relatives, and/or grandchildren.
Need for change
- Gender pay gap reporting: The TUC says government plans through the Employment Rights Act to make employers publish action plans to tackle the gender pay gap are welcome - but says they must be more ambitious and robust to make a real difference. The union body also says these plans will serve as a blueprint for broader action on forthcoming ethnicity and disability pay gap reporting, which the government has pledged to introduce - and stresses the importance of getting the framework right from the outset.
- Parental leave: The TUC says that the government must ensure the parental leave review delivers increased access to paid parental leave so that mums and dads can better share care.
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:
“Women have effectively been working for free for the first month and a half of the year compared to men.
“Imagine turning up to work every single day and not getting paid. That’s the reality of the gender pay gap. In 2026 that should be unthinkable.
“With the cost of living still biting hard women simply can’t afford to keep losing out. They deserve their fair share.
“The Employment Rights Act is an important step forward for pay parity for women. It will ban exploitative zero hours contracts, which disproportionately hit women and their pay packets.
“And it will make employers publish action plans for tackling their gender gaps – but these plans must be tough, ambitious and built to deliver real change – otherwise they won’t work.
“Let’s be clear – the government needs to turbo-charge its approach, or women will continue to lose out.”
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Health leaders welcome government’s acceptance of Pay Review Bodies' recommendations for NHS Agenda for Change staff16/02/2026 10:05:00
Rory Deighton responds to government’s acceptance of Pay Review Bodies' recommendations for NHS Agenda for Change staff
"No child should be exposed to second hand smoke" - LGA responds to new measures on smoking and vaping16/02/2026 09:05:00
Responding to the announcement from DHSC of the consultation into new measures to address smoking and vaping in some public places, Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, said: “No child should be exposed to second-hand smoke or vapour clouds when using public spaces designed for their health, education, and play.
Inside RoSPA’s new OSH Skills Commission launch at the House of Lords13/02/2026 11:15:00
Future‑proofing safety
Citizens Advice responds to stronger protections announced by the FCA on Buy Now Pay Later13/02/2026 10:15:00
Anne Pardoe, Head of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to the announcement by the Financial Conduct Authority that Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) borrowers will benefit from stronger protections from 15 July 2026, following the Government’s decision to bring the sector FCA’s regulation
NHS Confederation - NHS waiting lists fall but patients facing record waits in A&Es13/02/2026 09:15:00
The surge in patients waiting more than 12 hours in emergency departments to record levels is very concerning.
CBI responds to latest GDP data for Q4 202512/02/2026 16:05:00
CBI has responded to latest GDP data for Q4 2025.
Bank of England must “go further and faster” with rate cuts to help boost living standards – TUC12/02/2026 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has commented on ONS figures showing 0.1% GDP growth in the three months to December 2025, and 0.1% GDP growth in December 2025.
UK Space Agency offers young people launchpad to space career with new internship programme11/02/2026 12:15:00
The UK Space Agency is launching Skills for Space, a new internship programme offering 50 paid placements across the UK space sector to give young people hands-on experience and industry exposure.
The CBI and BAB announce partnership to enhance UK-US trade and investment10/02/2026 16:05:00
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and BritishAmerican Business (BAB) have agreed a new Partnership aimed at promoting the UK-US relationship and securing opportunities for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.