WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC General Council interim statement on Iran
The TUC condemns the dangerous escalation of military actions, precipitated by the attacks launched by the US and Israel over the weekend that flout international law, undermine diplomacy and the prospects for peace.
The use of force outside clear United Nations authorisation represents a breach of the fundamental principles of peaceful settlement of disputes enshrined in the UN Charter. This undermines the prospects for de-escalation and fuels cycles of violence that put civilian lives at risk and threaten regional stability.
The TUC condemns military actions taken by the US, Israel and Iran that violate the sovereignty of states, kill civilians - including reports of over 160 Iranian children killed in US and Israeli airstrikes on a school which has been condemned by UNESCO1- and draw neighbouring countries into conflict.
The targeting of sovereign territories and airspace violates international law and heightens the danger that the region could spiral into a wider war, with catastrophic consequences for the people of the Middle East and beyond.
The TUC reaffirms its steadfast commitment to the principles of peace, diplomacy, and respect for state sovereignty.
The TUC has previously condemned the repression and murder of the Iranian people by the current regime.
The rights, safety and well-being of working people everywhere require constructive engagement, not force. We stand with trade unions across the region who are calling for an immediate halt to hostilities and the urgent resumption of talks grounded in international law.
We call on the UK government to do everything it can to deliver these objectives and resist all efforts to drag us further into the conflict.
We echo calls for all states and international actors to assume their historic responsibilities to support de-escalation, work towards comprehensive diplomatic solutions and uphold the international system of legitimacy under the United Nations Charter.
Trade unions must be involved in processes to end conflict and build a peace grounded in social justice.
The TUC also supports the call of the International Trade Union Confederation for comprehensive and universal ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and to work toward convening a special session of the United Nations General Assembly in order to strengthen international efforts aimed at reducing nuclear armament and safeguarding collective security.
In these perilous times, the path to peace lies in strengthening diplomacy and safeguarding human rights. The TUC remains committed to standing in solidarity with our trade union sisters and brothers throughout the Middle East and worldwide in their struggles for peace, dignity and social justice.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Government must “use every lever” to shield households and firms from global shocks, says TUC04/03/2026 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday responded to the Spring Statement.
CBI responds to EU Industrial Accelerator Act announcement04/03/2026 14:30:00
Sean McGuire, CBI Director of Europe and International, responds to EU Industrial Accelerator Act announcement
'Make Wales one of Europe's most competitive and sustainable small economies by 2035' - CBI Wales 'manifesto' challenges party leaders ahead of Senedd election03/03/2026 16:05:00
Ahead of the Welsh election, the CBI has challenged party leaders to transform Wales into one of Europe’s most competitive and sustainable small economies by 2035 - and put a new Welsh Industrial Strategy at the heart of pro-business policies.
Private sector remains under pressure - CBI Growth Indicator03/03/2026 12:15:00
Firms across the private sector expect activity to fall in the next three months (weighted balance of -13%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Nonetheless the pessimism has eased noticeably, with expectations at their least negative since November 2024.
Our rights at work are under attack! #StopTheSteal03/03/2026 11:05:00
Reform UK has pledged to rip up legal protections for workers and renters.
“Unfair” youth minimum wage must go, says TUC – as evidence shows the youth rate is seldom used02/03/2026 16:05:00
Ahead of the Spring Statement tomorrow, new analysis by the TUC today (Monday) shows that a million 18-20 year olds – 85 per cent – are already paid above the youth minimum wage, rendering it not only unfair, but also “obsolete” as only 1 in 7 receives it.
Local government at its ‘financially weakest’, warns LGA ahead of Spring Statement02/03/2026 09:05:00
In a submission to Chancellor Rachel Reeves ahead of the Spring Statement, the LGA has expressed real concern over the sector’s capacity to cope over the coming years.
NHS Confederation - Health leaders recognise unacceptable failings in maternity and neonatal care27/02/2026 11:05:00
Rory Deighton responds to the interim findings of the independent National Maternity and Neonatal Investigation chaired by Baroness Amos.