TUC General Council interim statement on Iran

The TUC condemns the dangerous escalation of military actions, precipitated by the attacks launched by the US and Israel over the weekend that flout international law, undermine diplomacy and the prospects for peace.

The use of force outside clear United Nations authorisation represents a breach of the fundamental principles of peaceful settlement of disputes enshrined in the UN Charter. This undermines the prospects for de-escalation and fuels cycles of violence that put civilian lives at risk and threaten regional stability.

The TUC condemns military actions taken by the US, Israel and Iran that violate the sovereignty of states, kill civilians - including reports of over 160 Iranian children killed in US and Israeli airstrikes on a school which has been condemned by UNESCO1- and draw neighbouring countries into conflict.

The targeting of sovereign territories and airspace violates international law and heightens the danger that the region could spiral into a wider war, with catastrophic consequences for the people of the Middle East and beyond.

The TUC reaffirms its steadfast commitment to the principles of peace, diplomacy, and respect for state sovereignty.

The TUC has previously condemned the repression and murder of the Iranian people by the current regime.

The rights, safety and well-being of working people everywhere require constructive engagement, not force. We stand with trade unions across the region who are calling for an immediate halt to hostilities and the urgent resumption of talks grounded in international law.

We call on the UK government to do everything it can to deliver these objectives and resist all efforts to drag us further into the conflict.

We echo calls for all states and international actors to assume their historic responsibilities to support de-escalation, work towards comprehensive diplomatic solutions and uphold the international system of legitimacy under the United Nations Charter.

Trade unions must be involved in processes to end conflict and build a peace grounded in social justice.

The TUC also supports the call of the International Trade Union Confederation for comprehensive and universal ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and to work toward convening a special session of the United Nations General Assembly in order to strengthen international efforts aimed at reducing nuclear armament and safeguarding collective security.

In these perilous times, the path to peace lies in strengthening diplomacy and safeguarding human rights. The TUC remains committed to standing in solidarity with our trade union sisters and brothers throughout the Middle East and worldwide in their struggles for peace, dignity and social justice.