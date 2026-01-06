TUC General Council statement on Venezuela

The TUC joins the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and ITUC-Americas in expressing our ‘absolute and unequivocal rejection’ of the US military attack in Venezuela, and the abduction of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

This is a clear breach of international law, the UN Charter, and of Venezuela’s sovereignty. We condemn any attempt to control Venezuela's natural and strategic resources.

Subsequent threatening statements made by the US administration against Colombia, Cuba, Mexico and their implied designs on Greenland further undermine peace and stability in the region.

The TUC firmly believes that the future of any country, including Venezuela, ought to be determined by its people, through peaceful, democratic processes, free from external interference. We echo the governments of Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Spain, and Uruguay in stating that the aggression marks an 'extremely dangerous precedent' and that dialogue is the solution.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council the UK has a duty to protect international law. We call on the UK government to condemn this blatant violation of international law and to make clear that the UN charter applies to all member states consistently.

The TUC remains committed to defending workers’ rights, and to the principles of peace, democracy, and self-determination globally. We stand in solidarity with our trade union brothers and sisters in the region in their struggle for peace and social justice.