WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC General Council statement on Venezuela
The TUC joins the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and ITUC-Americas in expressing our ‘absolute and unequivocal rejection’ of the US military attack in Venezuela, and the abduction of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.
This is a clear breach of international law, the UN Charter, and of Venezuela’s sovereignty. We condemn any attempt to control Venezuela's natural and strategic resources.
Subsequent threatening statements made by the US administration against Colombia, Cuba, Mexico and their implied designs on Greenland further undermine peace and stability in the region.
The TUC firmly believes that the future of any country, including Venezuela, ought to be determined by its people, through peaceful, democratic processes, free from external interference. We echo the governments of Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Spain, and Uruguay in stating that the aggression marks an 'extremely dangerous precedent' and that dialogue is the solution.
As a permanent member of the UN Security Council the UK has a duty to protect international law. We call on the UK government to condemn this blatant violation of international law and to make clear that the UN charter applies to all member states consistently.
The TUC remains committed to defending workers’ rights, and to the principles of peace, democracy, and self-determination globally. We stand in solidarity with our trade union brothers and sisters in the region in their struggle for peace and social justice.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - Record levels of work-related stress in Britain’s workplaces05/01/2026 13:05:00
Britain is facing a work-related stress crisis, according to new TUC data released today (Monday).
MHRA approves zapomeran (Kostaive) mRNA COVID-19 vaccine05/01/2026 09:10:00
As with any medicine, the MHRA will keep the safety and effectiveness of zapomeran under close review.
NHS Confederation - Drop in flu levels welcome but cold snap could pile pressure on the NHS02/01/2026 12:10:00
With plummeting temperatures and ice and snow expected in the coming days, this could pile more pressure on services.
NHS Confederation - NHS remains under pressure despite slight drop in flu levels31/12/2025 13:15:00
Services are still seeing high levels of demand due to seasonal viruses and bed occupancy is around 95%.
CBI Scotland Director receives OBE in New Year Honours List31/12/2025 09:05:00
Michelle Ferguson, CBI Scotland Director, receives OBE in New Year Honours List
TUC General Secretary: Only a relentless focus on living standards can stem the tide of the populist right30/12/2025 09:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has called on the Government to have a relentless focus on affordability in 2026 or risk the further rise of the far and populist right.
MHRA urges public to avoid illegal online weight-loss medicines this New Year29/12/2025 13:10:00
As many people consider lifestyle changes at the start of the year, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is urging the public to make sure any weight-loss medicines they use are safe, effective and legitimate.
RoSPA - Mental health and wellbeing in the workplace: A safety perspective24/12/2025 10:05:00
What causes poor mental health at work and what can employers do to create a healthy workplace environment? Becky Spencer reports.
Care leaver support measures – LGA response24/12/2025 09:05:00
Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, responded to the Government’s announcement that care leavers will receive free prescriptions, dental and eyecare services up to the age of 25