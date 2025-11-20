WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - Government must tackle affordability crisis
Commenting on the latest inflation figures showing a fall in October CPI to 3.6 per cent, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
"Inflation may be easing, but working people are still being hit hard by high energy, food and water costs.
“The government must make tackling the affordability crisis a top priority. Next week’s Budget is a crucial moment to show ministers are on the side of working people. A clear plan to bring down energy bills for households and businesses would be a vital first step.
“The Bank of England must also step up. Interest rates have stayed too high for too long. A cut in rates would reduce pressures on households, put money back into people’s pockets and help revive spending across the economy.”
Editors Note’s
- RPI inflation fell to 4.3% in October from 4.5% in September
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
