TUC - Government must tackle affordability crisis

Commenting on the latest inflation figures showing a fall in October CPI to 3.6 per cent, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

"Inflation may be easing, but working people are still being hit hard by high energy, food and water costs.

“The government must make tackling the affordability crisis a top priority. Next week’s Budget is a crucial moment to show ministers are on the side of working people. A clear plan to bring down energy bills for households and businesses would be a vital first step.

“The Bank of England must also step up. Interest rates have stayed too high for too long. A cut in rates would reduce pressures on households, put money back into people’s pockets and help revive spending across the economy.”