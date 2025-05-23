TUC: Government needs long-term plan for public sector pay and workforce

Commenting on the government’s response to the public sector pay review body recommendations, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“Unions want to work with the government to address the recruitment and retention crisis gripping our public services. A crisis caused by 14 years of Conservative mismanagement and deliberate underinvestment.

“That means getting around the table to develop workforce plans for every area of the public sector.

“Ministers need to talk directly to unions to address the root causes behind dedicated and experienced public servants quitting their professions.

“And we need a clear, jointly agreed long-term strategy to improve public sector pay, alongside other crucial issues such as better working hours, more manageable workloads, and enhanced flexible working options.”