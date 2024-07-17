TUC head calls for “new deal” for workers in the East Midlands

Notes to editors:

Methodology – the figures in the release are for the government’s relative low-income measure of child poverty, with a household income threshold set at 60% of median income after housing costs.

The analysis uses the UK Family Resources Survey (FRS) to estimate child poverty. This is the same source as the UK Government uses in its official Households Below Average Income (HBAI) poverty statistics.

A single year of FRS is not a large enough sample to produce reliable statistics for child poverty at sub-UK level. Therefore this analysis combines 3 years of FRS for each of the figures presented.

The older set of figures (from around the start of the period of Conservative-led government) are from a combined dataset of 2009/20, 2010/11 and 2011/12, while the newer set of figures use the data from 2019/20, 2021/22 and 2022/23. (We do not use the data for 2020/21 because data collection for that year was adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic).

The number of children in poverty in working families is grossed up to a regional level using the grossing factors in the FRS dataset. Then the grossed-up number of children is divided by 3 in each case to convert from a combined 3-year estimate to a one-year estimate of child poverty levels.

The figures published here show the percentage increase in the number of children in poverty between 2009/10-2011/12 and 2019/20-2022/23.

Data provided from Landman Economics. Real wages *For which data is available

*Areas where real wages are still lower than in 2008

Data was not available for Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

TUC analysis - the TUC analysis is based on local authority pay data from the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE) for the period between 1997 and 2023. https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/earningsandworkinghours/datasets/placeofresidencebylocalauthorityashetable8

For 2024 pay data, the OBR forecasts for real wage growth from the March 2024 economic and fiscal outlook have been applied to the 2023 pay figures: https://obr.uk/efo/economic-and-fiscal-outlook-march-2024/

Real wage change in each nation, region, and local authority was calculated by finding the difference between median real gross weekly pay in each area between 2008 and 2024.

2008 wages were adjusted to take inflation into account (CPI, 2024=100). The latest OBR forecasts are used for 2024 inflation. Percentage change was calculated to show change from the 2008 figure.

The full results also compare the 2024 real wage values with the level wages would have reached if real pay growth since 2008 had matched the average rate in the years prior to the financial crisis (the period 1997, when this pay data begins, to 2008). The average annual real pay growth between 1997 and 2008 was 1.7%.

A small number of local authorities are excluded from the analysis because of either boundary changes or because the full data needed is not available. They are: Cumberland UA, Westmorland and Furness UA, North Northamptonshire UA, West Northamptonshire UA, East Suffolk, West Suffolk, City of London, Isles of Scilly, Orkney Islands, and Shetland Islands.