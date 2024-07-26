TUC: IFS report on poverty shows importance of new government’s plans to make work pay

Commenting on the report from the IFS on poverty, which shows that 320,000 people pushed into poverty because of mortgage interest rate rises, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

"This surge in poverty shows the awful impact on people's lives of the Conservatives’ economic and policy failures.

"It's a poverty crisis that has been created by poor growth and social security cuts. Interest rate hikes came on top of the longest period of pay stagnation for more than 200 years.

"Rapid delivery of the government’s plan to make work pay will ensure more better-paid, secure jobs and help reduce poverty among working families.”