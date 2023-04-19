TUC - INFLATION: Sunak is dragging his heels on pay negotiations needed to protect living standards

Commenting on inflation data published today (Wednesday) showing RPI inflation at 13.5%, CPI inflation at 10.1%, and CPIH-based food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation at 19.2% (the highest for 45 years), TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“With prices still rising much faster than wages, working families are desperate for better news on pay.

“But Rishi Sunak is dragging his heels on meaningful negotiations to resolve pay disputes. And yet he goes easy on the oil and gas giants treating families like cash machines.

“Sunak has his priorities wrong – his government should reward work, not wealth. We need negotiations to settle the current disputes, and a plan to get wages rising across the economy.”

Consumer price inflation, UK: March 2023