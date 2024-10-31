TUC - Labour’s investment budget has begun process of “repairing and rebuilding Britain”

Union body says budget is a vital first step towards the growth, jobs and living standards working people desperately need

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak Commented on yesterday’s (Wednesday) budget statement from the Chancellor Rachel Reeves

“The Chancellor was dealt a terrible hand by the last Conservative government – a toxic legacy of economic chaos, falling living standards and broken public services.

“But with today’s budget the Chancellor has acted decisively to deliver an economy that works for working people.

“The government’s investment plans are a vital first step towards repairing and rebuilding Britain – securing the stronger growth, higher wages and decent public services that the country desperately needs.

“Tax rises will ensure much-needed funds for our NHS, schools and the rest of our crumbling public services, with those who have the broadest shoulders paying a fairer share. The Chancellor was right to prioritise hospitals and classrooms over private jets.

“There is still a lot more work to do to clean up 14 years of Tory mess and economic decline. – including better supporting and strengthening our social security system. But this budget sets us on an urgently needed path towards national renewal.”

