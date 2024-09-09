WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC leader – unions ready to “roll up our sleeves” and work with government to rebuild Britain
TUC General Paul Nowak will pledge to work with the new Labour administration on tackling the crisis in public services, delivering a coherent industrial strategy and in facing down the far right
- Unions can play a key role in bringing communities together and in standing with “the decent majority”, Nowak will say
- Nowak will serve notice on bad bosses employing people “on poverty wages and firing and rehiring staff”
- Nowak due to speak at 11am on Monday 9 September
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak will today (Monday) pledge that unions will closely work with the new government to rebuild Britain.
In his keynote address to TUC Congress, Paul Nowak will say the trade union movement stands ready to help ministers deliver for working people.
Paul will tell delegates in Brighton:
“We know Keir Starmer and this government have the interests of working people at heart in the way that the Conservatives never did, and never will.
“But no government can put right 14 years of Tory chaos overnight. And no government can take on the job of rebuilding this country on its own.
“Politics isn’t a spectator sport. We need to roll up our sleeves and get involved.
“So, let's pledge today. We will work with the new government to rebuild our public services.
“We’ll play our part in recasting Britain’s industrial future.
“And above all we will work with the government to face down those on the right who wish to sow division and discord in our communities.”
Highlighting the positive role unions have played in improving lives, Paul added:
“So – a new government and a new opportunity.
“Our movement playing its part to rebuild the country, and to bring our communities together. This is something we have done throughout history.
“In helping to rebuild the country after the Second World War. In helping to create the NHS. And in helping workers win maternity pay and protections against discrimination
“And in recent years by protecting workers during the pandemic. By designing the furlough scheme. And by leading the fight for the minimum wage.”
Highlighting the role unions can play in easing social tensions after the summer’s riots, Paul will say:
“We should never forget, that the overwhelming majority of people in this country are decent, kind, and are generous.
“They’re the ones who rebuilt a wall outside a mosque who swept up the debris after the riots. And who gathered not to hate, but to show their love and their grief for the victims.
“So I want this movement to be clear. We will always stand with the decent majority and we will always work to bring communities together.
“Our movement is rooted in communities across the country. On the shopfloor, in the office, the works canteen, the community centre, the high rises and the high streets.”
Serving notice on bad employers, Paul will say:
“We will take the trade union message into more workplaces - working with good employers to secure the decent jobs our members deserve.
“But I want to put every anti-union, anti-worker boss on notice.
“If you think you can get away with paying poverty wages, forcing people into work when they're sick and firing and rehiring your staff – think again.
“We’re going to take on the bad bosses and we are going to win.
“A New Deal delivered in full. Rebuilding our public services. Wages growing. Hope back in our politics.
“Together we can win for working people.”
Editors note
- Congress 2024 will be held in the Brighton Centre (Kings Road, Brighton BN1 2GR) from Sunday 8 September to Wednesday 11 September. Media passes can be obtained by visiting www.tuc.org.uk/applying-media-or-external-visitor-credentials The deadline for obtaining free media accreditation has now passed. Late applications will be subject to a £75 + VAT administration fee. Passes will be processed and sent out from the end of August. For more information, please contact the press office.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Workers “cheated” out of £2bn of holiday pay last year under Tories09/09/2024 12:15:00
New analysis shows more than a million employees didn’t get any of the paid holiday they were entitled to last year – with BME employees hardest hit.
CBI launches Business Rates report06/09/2024 15:15:15
CBI CEO Rain Newton-Smith is today (Friday) calling on the Government to fix antiquated business rates rules in England to boost investment and grow the economy.
RoSPA - The changing world of work: Managing health and safety in hybrid and homeworking06/09/2024 11:05:00
With more employees than ever working some or all of their time at home, how can employers ensure their health, safety and wellbeing are effectively managed? Becky Spencer reports.
Programme for Government - WWF Scotland comment06/09/2024 10:05:00
Lang Banks, Director of WWF Scotland responded to the Scottish Government’s legislative programme for the coming year
Audit Wales - 20,000 social homes target will not be met without significant additional spending06/09/2024 09:05:00
Delivery to date has been slow and more expensive than initially expected, partly due to pressures outside of the Welsh Government's control
Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom's announcement on the future of the UK's postal service05/09/2024 16:10:00
Tom MacInnes, Interim Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Ofcom's announcement on the future of the Universal Service Obligation (USO) and what this means for the millions of people who rely on the UK's postal service
Companies House to join GOV.UK One Login05/09/2024 12:15:00
From autumn 2024, Companies House online services will start moving to GOV.UK One Login.
CBI Scotland responds to Programme for Government 2024/2505/09/2024 10:20:00
Mags Simpson, Interim CBI Scotland Director responds to Programme for Government 2024/25
TUC proposes Public Sector Workforce Commission as new poll reveals huge concern over state of frontline services05/09/2024 09:25:00
Nearly three-quarters of voters say public services have got worse over the last five years