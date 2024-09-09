TUC leader – unions ready to “roll up our sleeves” and work with government to rebuild Britain

TUC General Paul Nowak will pledge to work with the new Labour administration on tackling the crisis in public services, delivering a coherent industrial strategy and in facing down the far right

Unions can play a key role in bringing communities together and in standing with “the decent majority”, Nowak will say

Nowak will serve notice on bad bosses employing people “on poverty wages and firing and rehiring staff”

Nowak due to speak at 11am on Monday 9 September

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak will today (Monday) pledge that unions will closely work with the new government to rebuild Britain.

In his keynote address to TUC Congress, Paul Nowak will say the trade union movement stands ready to help ministers deliver for working people.

Paul will tell delegates in Brighton:

“We know Keir Starmer and this government have the interests of working people at heart in the way that the Conservatives never did, and never will. “But no government can put right 14 years of Tory chaos overnight. And no government can take on the job of rebuilding this country on its own. “Politics isn’t a spectator sport. We need to roll up our sleeves and get involved. “So, let's pledge today. We will work with the new government to rebuild our public services. “We’ll play our part in recasting Britain’s industrial future. “And above all we will work with the government to face down those on the right who wish to sow division and discord in our communities.”

Highlighting the positive role unions have played in improving lives, Paul added:

“So – a new government and a new opportunity. “Our movement playing its part to rebuild the country, and to bring our communities together. This is something we have done throughout history. “In helping to rebuild the country after the Second World War. In helping to create the NHS. And in helping workers win maternity pay and protections against discrimination “And in recent years by protecting workers during the pandemic. By designing the furlough scheme. And by leading the fight for the minimum wage.” Highlighting the role unions can play in easing social tensions after the summer’s riots, Paul will say: “We should never forget, that the overwhelming majority of people in this country are decent, kind, and are generous. “They’re the ones who rebuilt a wall outside a mosque who swept up the debris after the riots. And who gathered not to hate, but to show their love and their grief for the victims. “So I want this movement to be clear. We will always stand with the decent majority and we will always work to bring communities together. “Our movement is rooted in communities across the country. On the shopfloor, in the office, the works canteen, the community centre, the high rises and the high streets.”

Serving notice on bad employers, Paul will say:

“We will take the trade union message into more workplaces - working with good employers to secure the decent jobs our members deserve. “But I want to put every anti-union, anti-worker boss on notice. “If you think you can get away with paying poverty wages, forcing people into work when they're sick and firing and rehiring your staff – think again. “We’re going to take on the bad bosses and we are going to win. “A New Deal delivered in full. Rebuilding our public services. Wages growing. Hope back in our politics. “Together we can win for working people.”

Editors note