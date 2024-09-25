TUC leader - PM showed he's ready to deliver change working people desperately need

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak responds to the Prime Minister's speech at the Labour Party Conference yesterday (Tuesday)

“After 14 years of stagnation and decline under the Conservatives, workers and their families desperately need change.

“Keir Starmer showed yesterday that he’s determined to deliver that change for communities across Britain and to make work pay for everyone.

“Unions stand ready to work with him and his government to urgently repair and rebuild this country.

“And we will help secure real opportunities for our young people, to give people dignity at work and to bring our communities together.

“We know ministers have inherited a toxic economic legacy. But as the PM set out that mustn’t limit our ambition as a nation.

“It is also vital those with the broadest shoulders pay their fair share towards building a better Britain.”

Keir Starmer speech at Labour Party Conference 2024