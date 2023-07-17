TUC: Ministers backdown on mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting is “another huge let down for BME workers”

Commenting on the announcement by the Department for Business and Trade that ministers do not believe that now is the right time to take forward a mandatory approach to ethnicity pay reporting, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently (13 July 2023) said:

“There is clear evidence that structural racism plays a big role in determining Black workers’ pay and career prospects. That’s not right.

“Ministers pledged to address this inequality and racism in the labour market. But once again they’ve backed down on their promises.

“Today’s announcement is another huge let down for BME workers.

“Three in four employers who replied to this consultation and the Women and Equalities select committee agree that mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting should be in place.

“It seems the only ones who don’t want to make employers accountable for paying BME workers fairly is this Tory government.”