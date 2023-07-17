WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC: Ministers backdown on mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting is “another huge let down for BME workers”
Commenting on the announcement by the Department for Business and Trade that ministers do not believe that now is the right time to take forward a mandatory approach to ethnicity pay reporting, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently (13 July 2023) said:
“There is clear evidence that structural racism plays a big role in determining Black workers’ pay and career prospects. That’s not right.
“Ministers pledged to address this inequality and racism in the labour market. But once again they’ve backed down on their promises.
“Today’s announcement is another huge let down for BME workers.
“Three in four employers who replied to this consultation and the Women and Equalities select committee agree that mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting should be in place.
“It seems the only ones who don’t want to make employers accountable for paying BME workers fairly is this Tory government.”
Editors note
- Congress 2023 will be held in the ACC Liverpool (Kings Dock, Liverpool Waterfront, Liverpool L3 4FP) from Sunday 10 September to Wednesday 13 September. Free media passes can be obtained by visiting www.tuc.org.uk/applying-media-or-external-visitor-credentials and completing an online form. Applications must be completed no later than 12noon on Tuesday 15 August. Any applications received after this date will be processed when possible and may be subject to delay. Late applications will be subject to a £75 + VAT administration fee. Passes will be processed and sent out from the middle of August. For more information, please contact the press office.
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to South Yorkshire investment zone announcement17/07/2023 16:05:00
CBI recently (14 July 2023) responded to South Yorkshire investment zone announcement.
The CIPD and Menopause Employment Champion Helen Tomlinson join forces to champion ‘menopause friendly’ workplaces17/07/2023 09:05:00
The CIPD is joining forces with Helen Tomlinson, the UK Government’s first Menopause Employment Champion, to champion ‘menopause friendly’ workplaces.
CBI comments on latest GDP data for May14/07/2023 13:15:00
CBI yesterday commented on latest GDP data for May.
NHS Confederation - Patient satisfaction with quality of care remains steady as general practice battles continuing high demand14/07/2023 10:15:00
Ruth Rankine, director of primary care, comments on the 2023 GP Patient Survey.
NHS Confederation responds to the latest performance statistics14/07/2023 09:15:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the latest performance statistics
TUC: Tory government suffers major defeat as High Court rules its “strike-breaking” agency worker regulations unlawful13/07/2023 14:05:00
TUC says judgment is a “badge of shame” for the Tory government.
UK Space Agency: £20 million UK Space Agency funding to support aerial connectivity13/07/2023 12:15:00
Drones and high-altitude aircraft could boost connectivity in remote areas and support emergency services, following new government funding.
CIPD - Bolder and broader industrial strategy urgently needed to boost productivity and economic growth across the UK13/07/2023 11:25:00
Government’s plan to transform the UK into a science and technology superpower without a clear strategy for all parts of the economy will fail to position the UK for the future and raise living standards, warns new CIPD paper
CIPD - Millions in public service to be supported by renewed partnership between prominent professional bodies13/07/2023 10:25:00
The CIPD, Health People Managers Association (HPMA), Public Services People Managers Association (PPMA) and Universities HR (UHR) renew their partnership