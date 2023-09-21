TUC - Ministers “driving economy into ditch”

“A halt to interest rate increases is long overdue.

“But the Government also needs to act. Instead, the Tories are driving our economy into a ditch.

“We urgently need a credible plan that delivers a strong, thriving economy and decent, well-paid jobs for everyone. The Conservatives – despite being in office for 13 years – have yet to produce one.

“Households and businesses remain under huge pressure in this cost of living crisis, with many thousands of jobs and livelihoods are at risk.”