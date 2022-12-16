TUC: Ministers must act now on pay

Commenting on the recent (13 December 2022) labour market figures published by the ONS, which show real wages falling by 3.9 per cent (on CPI measure) as the cost of living crisis intensifies, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:

“2022 has been the worst year for real wage growth in nearly half a century.

“We are now on the brink of a damaging recession with the threat of one million lost jobs.

“Ministers must act now to put money in people’s pockets – starting with boosting the minimum wage and giving our public sector workers a pay rise to match the cost of living.

”And the Prime Minister should stop attacking working people trying to defend their pay, and sit down to negotiate fair pay rises with unions.”