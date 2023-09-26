WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC: Ministers must bring in new laws to protect women from sexual harassment at work
Commenting on more reports that demonstrate the scale and extent of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
“Every woman should be safe from sexual harassment and abuse.
“But in the last few weeks alone, we’ve heard reports of sexual harassment from workers in hospitality, women working as surgeons – and now, once again, in the entertainment industry.
“These recent allegations don’t even scratch the surface of the problem. We know that most women, especially young women, experience harassment or abuse at work.
“Six years on from the explosion of MeToo, it is clear that nowhere near enough is being done to tackle this harassment and the cultures that enable it.
“Sexual harassment and bullying have no place in modern workplaces, or in wider society.
“Ministers promised to bring in a new law to put the onus on employers keep their staff safe from this type of abuse.
“But instead, they backtracked under pressure from Tory backbenchers and watered down the legislation, letting down working women across the country – yet again.”
A TUC poll published in May found nearly two-thirds (62%) of young women have experienced sexual harassment, bullying or verbal abuse at work.
Editors note’s
- Government consultation on Worker Protection Bill: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/consultation-on-sexual-harassment-in-the-workplace/outcome/consultation-on-sexual-harassment-in-the-workplace-government-response Ministers consulted on the Bill. They then decided to take it forward as a private members bill – and Wera Hobhouse MP agreed to sponsor it. However significant numbers of wrecking amendments put down by peers in the Lords meant the bill was heavily diluted in order to pass. The bill no longer includes a new duty on employers to protect their staff from so-called third party harassment by customers or patients – including from sexual harassment
- TUC polling on sexual harassment at work: Three in five (58%) women – and almost two-thirds (62%) of women aged between 25 and 34 – have experienced sexual harassment, bullying or verbal abuse at work: www.tuc.org.uk/news/new-tuc-poll-2-3-young-women-have-experienced-sexual-harassment-bullying-or-verbal-abuse-work
- Harassment at work: This research follows the TUC’s landmark report from 2016 which found that more than half of women had experienced sexual harassment at work: https://www.tuc.org.uk/sites/default/files/SexualHarassmentreport2016.p…;
- And TUC research published last year found that two in five BME people have faced racism at work in the last five years – from “banter” and jokes, through to bullying and harassment: https://www.tuc.org.uk/news/2-5-bme-workers-experience-racism-work-new-…;
- A survey by shop workers’ union Usdaw in April revealed that nine in 10 staff had experienced abuse at work: https://www.usdaw.org.uk/About-Us/News/2022/Mar/Abuse-threats-and-viole…
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Retail Sales slump eases in September - CBI Distributive Trades Survey26/09/2023 16:05:00
Retail sales volumes fell in the year to September for a fifth consecutive month, but at a much slower rate than last month, according to the latest monthly CBI Distributive Trades Survey.
Manufacturing output falls further, with volumes tipped to be flat through to the year's end - CBI Industrial Trends Survey22/09/2023 14:05:00
Manufacturers reported that output volumes declined more quickly than expected in the three months to September, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey. Output volumes are expected to stagnate over the next three months.
‘New workforce plan needed to drive economic growth’ – CIPD publishes its ‘Manifesto for Good Work’22/09/2023 10:10:00
CIPD sets out core themes for skilled, fair and healthy work that should underpin a new workforce strategy for the next UK Government
NHS Confederation - NHS doing all it can to meet demand for care22/09/2023 09:10:00
Assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Nesta Lloyd-Jones responds to the latest NHS performance statistics in Wales.
TUC - Ministers “driving economy into ditch”21/09/2023 15:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on the decision by the Bank of England today (Thursday) to hold interest rates at 5.25%
CBI responds to latest inflation data21/09/2023 14:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation data.
Britain’s industrial heartlands being put “at serious risk” by government’s “incoherent” and “reckless” climate politicking21/09/2023 11:05:00
The TUC yesterday (Wednesday) warned that Britain’s manufacturing heartlands are being put at “serious risk” by the Conservatives’ “incoherent” climate politicking.
IEA - Inflation data shows need to pause rate rises20/09/2023 12:25:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market Institute of Economic Affairs Comments on ONS data showing a surprise fall in the rate of inflation in August