TUC: ‘Ministers must get pay rising’
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady comments on today’s (Tuesday) labour market figures published by the ONS, which show real wages falling by 4% (on CPI measure)
“Every worker deserves a decent standard of living.
“But as the cost-of-living crisis intensifies, millions of families don’t know how they will make ends meet this winter.
“The new prime minister must get pay rising. Boosting the minimum wage and giving public sector workers a decent pay rise would be a good start.
“And unions should be allowed to go into every workplace to negotiate proper pay rises for all working people.”
Editors note
- The ONS figures are available at:
https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/employmentandemployeetypes/bulletins/uklabourmarket/september2022
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
