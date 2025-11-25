WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC - More than half of young people say there is not enough support to land decent entry-level jobs
New polling published by the TUC shows more than half (56%) of young people do not feel there is currently enough state support to help them get paid entry-level jobs with training and opportunities for progression.
- NEW polling shows more than half of young people do not feel there is enough government support to help them get decent entry-level jobs
- This rises to more than two thirds of young disabled people and 60 per cent of young people from working-class backgrounds
- NEET figures show almost one million young people aged 16-24 are not in education, employment and training
- The government’s youth guarantee scheme is important step forward after 14 years of Tory failure and “must meet the scale of the challenge”, says TUC
This rises to:
- More than two thirds (68 per cent) of young disabled people.
- Three in five (60%) young people from working-class backgrounds.
- Nearly two in three (65%) young people who are NEET.
The polling also found almost half (46%) of young people don’t feel there is enough support to get the careers advice and guidance they need at school and college.
This rises to nearly three in five (58%) disabled young people and three in five (60%) of young people who are NEET. Less than half (49%) say there is more than enough or enough support.
NEET data
With the latest NEET data showing 946,000 16–24-year-olds are out of education, employment and training, the TUC says the government’s youth guarantee scheme “must meet the scale of the challenge”.
The union body said the scheme is an opportunity to “turn the tide” on young people’s futures and a chance to boost the economy.
Youth Guarantee
Under plans announced in September, every eligible young person who has been on Universal Credit for 18 months without earning or learning will be offered guaranteed paid work through a new Youth Guarantee.
The scheme forms part of the government’s aim to provide targeted support for young people at risk of long-term unemployment.
Design of the scheme
The TUC welcomed the scheme as a “vital opportunity” to give young people experience of a good quality job with a real wage; a chance to gain new skills; and an employer reference – “game changing” factors for young people approaching the labour market.
The TUC says the scheme could also provide employers with a sustainable workforce with relevant skills and experience.
To meet the scale of the NEET crisis, the TUC says the scheme should be designed in such a way that supports young people and employers by:
- Providing early access for those young people at highest risk of becoming NEET
- Ensuring effective support for young disabled people to ensure that they can benefit from the scheme
- Providing employers with substantial financial support to ensure jobs are paid decently, either at national minimum wage or union negotiated rate for the job.
- Delivering quality training that puts workers on a pathway to a Level 3 qualification, ensures the worker get experience that will enable them to move into permanent work and employers are supported to ensure the young person receives adequate skills development.
- Meeting local labour market needs with additional roles – so that money is only used to create jobs that would not have been created in the absence of a scheme, ensuring jobs guarantee participants don’t replace existing workers.
- Being sustainable, so that the placement could transition into an apprenticeship, or with a guaranteed job interview at the end.
- Ensuring quality work which adheres to health and safety law, is accessible and promotes equality, has clear minimum standards for quality and access to a union.
- Ensuring trade unions are involved in the design and delivery of the scheme.
Previous TUC analysis shows the benefit–cost ratio of a well-designed jobs guarantee programme is estimated at 2.81 - over time every £1,000 of (net) government spending on the programme generating £2,810 of net revenue for the Exchequer. With these outcomes assessed over 30 years, the scheme hits breakeven within a decade.
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:
“A whole generation of young people was badly let down by the last Tory government.
“With almost one million young people out of education, work and training, the Labour government now has a huge job on its hands to help them turn their lives around.
“The jobs guarantee scheme could be a gamechanger for young people entering the labour market, giving them the chance to gain vital experience and earn a real wage.
“We know that real experience of decent, paid work is the best way to turn the tide on rising rates of worklessness – and that over time this investment will more than pay for itself.”
Editors Note’s
- Methodology Polling conducted by Opinium of 2000 16–24-year-olds. Weighted to be representative of the UK 16-24 population on age and gender, region, working status, and ethnicity. In the field from 27 September - 6 October 2025.
- The TUC’s An Ambitious Plan for Young People report can be found here: https://www.tuc.org.uk/sites/default/files/2025-09/anambitiousplanforyoungpeople.pdf
- TUC Young Workers Month: TUC Young Workers Month happens every November and promotes trade unions to young workers and shows how unions are relevant to their lives at work and beyond.
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.3 million working people who make up our 47 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Rain Newton-Smith address to CBI Annual Conference 202524/11/2025 16:05:00
Rain Newton-Smith address to CBI Annual Conference 2025.
CBI responds to launch of new Critical Minerals Strategy24/11/2025 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to launch of new Critical Minerals Strategy.
NHS Confederation - Ambulance handovers show progress, but system pressure remains without social care and capital investment boost24/11/2025 11:05:00
With demand on emergency care up in October, this winter is looking to be one of the most difficult for the NHS.
Citizens Advice responds to latest Ofgem price cap announcement24/11/2025 10:05:00
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to Ofgem’s latest price cap announcement
NHS Confederation launches new Community Pharmacy Leaders Forum24/11/2025 09:05:00
The NHS Confederation is stepping up its support for primary care, with the launch of a new Community Pharmacy Leaders Forum.
UK Space Agency: UK backs next-generation satellite communications with £6.9 million investment21/11/2025 12:15:00
The UK Space Agency is investing £6.9 million in satellite technology that will transform connectivity and secure Britain’s place as a European space leader.
Children in care figures – LGA calls for Budget funding for children’s services21/11/2025 11:05:00
Latest figures released yesterday show there are 81,770 children in the care of councils.
Audit Scotland - NHS Tayside’s mental health services still face significant issues21/11/2025 10:05:00
Long-standing challenges across NHS Tayside’s mental health services remain, despite some progress, with a lack of clarity and complex governance impeding the changes needed.
Manufacturing output volumes fall sharply in three months to November – CBI Industrial Trends Survey21/11/2025 09:05:00
Manufacturing output volumes fell in the three months to November, and at the fastest pace since August 2020 – according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). Manufacturers expect volumes to decline at a similar pace in the three months to February.