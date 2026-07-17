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TUC: Nationalisation of British Steel “vital step forward” for entire industry and its workers
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on the nationalisation of British Steel
“This is a vital step forward for our steel industry – and one that will save thousands of jobs, protect the sector as a whole and ensure Britain retains the capability to produce steel at home.
“Steel is a foundation industry – it's vital to our economy and our security as a country. Nationalising British Steel is the right thing to do and it’s in the national interest.
“But more work needs to be done to ensure the long-term future of the sector - including bringing down industrial energy costs.
“The government should use all levers at its disposal to make sure UK steel is used on public infrastructure projects. That’s how you put steel on a firm footing for the future.”
Notes to editors:
About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.3 million working people who make up our 47 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
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