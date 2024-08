TUC - NEET data: Youth guarantee can repair Tory damage to young workers’ prospects

NEET figures: The percentage of all young people who were NEET in April to June 2024 was estimated at 12.2%, up 0.9 percentage points on the year. The data is available at: https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peoplenotinwork/unemployment/datasets/youngpeoplenotineducationemploymentortrainingneettable1

Congress 2024 will be held in the Brighton Centre (Kings Road, Brighton BN1 2GR) from Sunday 8 September to Wednesday 11 September. Media passes can be obtained by visiting www.tuc.org.uk/applying-media-or-external-visitor-credentials The deadline for obtaining free media accreditation has now passed. Late applications will be subject to a £75 + VAT administration fee. Passes will be processed and sent out from the end of August. For more information, please contact the press office.