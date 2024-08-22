WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - NEET data: Youth guarantee can repair Tory damage to young workers’ prospects
New figures show number of young people not in education, employment or training increased to 872,000 in April to June 2024, up from 798,000 in April to June 2023
Commenting on new data published today (Thursday), showing another rise in young people aged 16 to 24 years not in education, employment or training, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
"Every young person needs a good start to their working life, to set them on a path of opportunity and security.
"But over the last few years the number of young people not earning or learning continued to increase. And today’s figures are another damning indictment of the Conservatives’ failure to secure young workers’ prospects.
"The Labour government has already recognised the need for change, promising a youth guarantee to help young people into work, training or an apprenticeship.
“As plans are developed, it will be vital that young people are better able to access genuine opportunities that can help them get the best possible start in their careers.”
Editors note
- NEET figures: The percentage of all young people who were NEET in April to June 2024 was estimated at 12.2%, up 0.9 percentage points on the year. The data is available at: https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peoplenotinwork/unemployment/datasets/youngpeoplenotineducationemploymentortrainingneettable1
