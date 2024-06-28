TUC - North East has suffered a 44% rise in child poverty in working households since 2010

Number of kids in working households growing up in poverty increased by 36,500 between 2010 and 2023 in the North East

TUC says a “toxic combination” of pay stagnation, rising insecure work and cuts to social security have had a “devastating impact on family budgets”

Union body calls for an urgent economic reset and a government that “makes work pay”

The analysis shows that, for households with at least one parent in work, the number of kids living in poverty in the North East increased from 83,400 in 2010 to 119,900 in 2023 – a rise of 36,500 or 44%.

More than 1 in 4 (26.7%) kids in working households in the North East are now growing up in poverty.

Toxic combination

The TUC says that a “toxic combination” of wage stagnation, rising insecure work and cuts to social security has had a “devastating impact” on family budgets.

Real wages are still worth less today than in 2008. And the union body estimates that, if wages had grown at their pre-financial crisis trend since the Tories took power, the average worker would be over £14,000 a year better off.

Separate analysis from the TUC shows that the number of people in insecure work has increased by nearly 1 million during the Conservatives’ time in office to a record 4.1 million.

Economic reset

The TUC says Britain urgently needs an economic reset.

It highlighted the importance of Labour’s New Deal for Working People and Green Prosperity Plan in creating good jobs and helping make work pay.

And it called on political parties to make reducing child poverty a national priority.

TUC regional spokesperson Liz Blackshaw said:

“No child in our region should be growing up in poverty.

“But under the Conservatives we have seen a huge in rise in working families being pushed into hardship.

“A toxic combination of pay stagnation, rising insecure work and cuts to social security has had a devastating impact on family budgets.

“We urgently need an economic reset and a government that will make work pay. Reducing child poverty must be a priority in the years ahead.”