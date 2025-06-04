TUC - Number of disabled workers facing bullying, discrimination and harassment “shockingly high”, TUC warns

NEW TUC POLLING: Nearly four in ten (39%) of disabled workers have experienced bullying, discrimination and harassment at work.

Of them, more than four in ten (42%) said the most recent incident had a negative impact on their mental health.

Almost three in ten (28%) said that it made them want to leave their job.

The TUC says the Employment Rights Bill will introduce key protections for disabled workers to help tackle this “pervasive mistreatment”.

The number of disabled workers at the receiving end of bullying, discrimination and harassment is “shockingly high”, the TUC yesterday (Tuesday) warned.

The warning comes as the TUC publishes new polling which reveals the “pervasive” mistreatment of disabled workers across UK workplaces.

According to the poll of 1,000 workers, commissioned by the TUC and carried out by Opinium, nearly four in ten (39%) of disabled workers have experienced bullying, discrimination and harassment at work in the last five years related to their disability, impairment or long-term health condition.

For disabled workers who have faced bullying, harassment and discrimination, mistreatment came in different forms: