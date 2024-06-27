WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - One in five LGBT workers have skipped meals or gone without food – TUC poll
New TUC poll of 1,000 LGBT people finds that the cost of living crisis has hit LGBT workers hard
-
They report having to cut back on food spending and skip meals, as well as missing payments or household bills
-
Union body calls for a “government that will make work pay”
One in five (20%) lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people told the TUC that they missed meals or went without food last year, according to a new poll published by the union body today (Thursday).
The poll – published as the TUC’s annual LGBT+ conference begins today in London, and carried out between May and November last year – also found that:
-
More than half (56%) of LGBT workers said they had cut back on food spending.
-
Half (50%) told the TUC they had reduced the amount of hot water, heating or electricity they or their household used.
-
And around one in seven (14%) had missed a payment or a household bill (e.g. energy, broadband, phone, water).
Cost of living crisis
The poll highlighted how the cost of living crisis has affected LGBT workers over the last five years.
One in five (20%) told the TUC they had worked two or more jobs simultaneously for financial reasons during that period.
And over the same time frame, one in four (26%) LGBT workers said they had struggled to earn enough to afford their basic living costs.
Pay and conditions
LGBT workers also reported problems with pay and conditions over the past five years.
More than one in 10 (12%) LGBT workers told the TUC that they did not get sick pay when they were off work sick – and one in 20 (5%) said they had been denied holiday pay when they were entitled to it.
One in 20 (5%) said they had been paid less than the national minimum wage.
Around one in 14 (7%) of respondents told the TUC that their job had been transferred from one employer to another (for example, from the NHS to a private company, or from one private company to another).
And one in 20 (5%) had been employed through an agency in the same workplace for more than three months.
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“This poll shines a light on the impact of the cost of living crisis on our LGBT workers.
“No one should have to skip meals because they can’t afford to eat – or work more than one job to make ends meet.
“14 years of Tory mismanagement of the economy have hit millions of working people hard.
“Years of wage stagnation and dismal growth have left workers all around the country struggling to pay their bills.
“Our country is crying out for change.
“We desperately need a government that will make work pay and deliver better jobs, growth and living standards.
"The New Deal for Working People would be a gamechanger for all workers – and would give our economy the long overdue refresh it so urgently needs.”
If delivered in full Labour’s New Deal will:
✓ Ban zero hours contracts
✓ End fire and rehire
✓ Strengthen sick pay
✓ Give workers employment rights from day one of the job
✓ Give workers a right to flexible working
✓ End lower minimum wage rates for young people
✓ Introduce ethnicity and disability pay gap reporting
✓ Grant unions new rights to organise and win better pay for workers
Editors note
- LGBT+ conference: The TUC’s LGBT+ conference begins today (Thursday). Topics for debate include: immigration, hate crime, the Far Right, discrimination and workplace rights. The conference is at Congress House (Great Russell Street, London WC1B 3LS) and runs from 11am-5.30pm today (Thursday) and from 9.30am-3.30pm tomorrow (Friday). Speakers at the conference include: Maria Exall, Chair of the LGBT+ Workers Committee, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak, Lord Collins of Highbury – Deputy Leader Labour Peers, Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Development, and TUC President Matt Wrack.
- Methodology: The TUC commissioned research from Number Cruncher Analytics. They interviewed a sample of 1,001 LGBT workers (who have worked within the last 5 years) aged 18+ living in Great Britain online between 1 May and 20 November 2023.
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
