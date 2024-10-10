TUC: P&O sackings “one of biggest scandals in modern day industrial relations”

“P&O Ferries’ brutal and illegal sacking of 800 seafarers is one of the biggest scandals in modern day industrial relations.

“But instead of making sure no worker ever went through this ordeal again, the Tories left the door open for other rogue bosses to do the same as P&O.

“That’s why today’s legal safeguards announced by the government are so important. They will strengthen protections against bad employers who seek to exploit loopholes to mistreat staff.

“This shows the difference driving up employment standards can make – both in protecting workers and stopping undercutting.