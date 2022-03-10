WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC postpones cost-of-living march and demonstration
The TUC yesterday (Wednesday) postponed its cost-of-living demonstration and march due to take place in Blackpool on Saturday 19 March.
A TUC spokesperson said:
“Over the coming fortnight we will be mobilising trade unionists in support of the ITUC day of solidarity with Ukraine on 15 March.
“And we will support the mobilisations in London and around the UK for the UN Antiracism Day on 19-20 March - particularly as this government refuses to welcome enough refugees from Ukraine into the UK.
“The wages and bills crisis is about to bite. The TUC and the whole trade union movement demand action. So we will be bringing our campaign to win pay rises and a new deal for workers to a town or city near you soon and hosting a national mobilisation in London this summer. Dates and details to be announced soon.”
- The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
