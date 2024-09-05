WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC proposes Public Sector Workforce Commission as new poll reveals huge concern over state of frontline services
Nearly three-quarters of voters say public services have got worse over the last five years
TUC says unions are ready to roll-up their sleeves and work with government to fix “Britain’s broken public realm” after more than a decade of “Tory mismanagement and neglect”
Commission would bring together unions, employers and independent experts to agree an overarching strategy for ending the recruitment and retention crisis, driving up productivity and delivering service improvements
The TUC has today (Thursday) called for a “fresh start” for public services with the formation of a Public Services Workforce Commission to help fix “Britain’s broken public realm”.
The proposed Commission would bring together unions, employers and independent experts to tackle the key challenges facing the public sector workforce, and to advise the government to drive improvements and deliver services as effectively as possible.
A top priority would be dealing with the current recruitment and retention crisis that is blighting many parts of the public sector and costing the Treasury billions in expensive agency staff.
New poll
The call comes as new polling reveals huge voter concern over the state of the UK’s public services after 14 years of Conservative “mismanagement and neglect” – with many frontline services understaffed and overstretched.
The poll – carried out for the TUC by the Opinium – reveals that nearly three-quarters (73%) of voters think public services are deteriorating, with voters unhappy across a range of measures:
NHS: More than 7 in 10 (76%) say the NHS has got worse over the last five years, compared to just 7% who think it has got better.
Local government: Nearly two-thirds (65%) say local council services have got worse over the last five years, compared to just 6% who think they have got better.
Social care: More than 6 in 10 (62%) say social care has got worse over the last five years, compared to just 7% who think it has improved.
Policing and criminal justice: More than 6 in 10 (63%) say poling and criminal justice has got worse over the last five years, compared to just 6% who think it has improved.
Schools: Around half (49%) say schools have got worse over the last five years compared to just 7% who think they have got better
Public transport: Around half (49%) say public transport has got worse over the last five years compared to just 11% who think services have got better.
Public priorities
The poll shows that fixing public services is a top priority for the public.
The NHS (62%) was the single most important issue for voters at the 2024 election – ranking even above tackling the cost of living crisis.
Voters also recognise the importance of dealing with the workforce crisis currently blighting service delivery.
More than 6 in 10 (62%) say more staff are needed to deliver high-quality services, compared to just 9% who think services can be delivered with the existing workforce.
The TUC estimates that across the NHS and social care alone there are nearly 300,000 vacancies.
New approach needed
The TUC says the new government’s decision in July to deliver real terms pay rises to a range of public sector workers was “a crucial first step” in dealing with the staffing pressures in frontline services.
During the Tories’ time in office real wages in public sector suffered a steep decline.
Between June 2010 and June 2024 public sector pay fell, on average, by 3.6% in real terms – the equivalent of £1,300 a year.
The TUC says this has been a hammer blow to morale and undermined the quality of public services – with many experienced and dedicated staff quitting their jobs.
The union body says Labour’s election to power is an opportunity to reset industrial relations and to set Britain on a path to becoming a “healthier and more productive country”.
The TUC argues that to renew and modernise our public services, we need to make the most of the opportunities presented by net zero, automation and AI.
And to do that, government should work in partnership with the people who deliver them – their staff – and use their insights to deliver high quality services.
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“The last Conservative government drove our public services into the ground. This has had a devastating impact on communities up and down Britain – and has left our country poorer and weaker.
“We know that fixing 14 years of Tory mismanagement and neglect won’t be an overnight job.
“But unions are ready to roll up their sleeves to help rebuild our broken public realm.
“Forming a Public Services Workforce Commission that harnesses expertise from across the public sector could make a big difference.
“This Commission would need to include voices from the frontline. If we want to renew and modernise our public services, we must listen to the staff who deliver them day in and day out.“
On the importance of setting public services on a new path, Paul added:
“Strong public services are crucial for the health and wealth of the nation. They are rightly a top priority for voters.
“Whether it's bringing down waiting lists, helping people back into work or training workers for the jobs of tomorrow – we must have hospitals, schools and other vital services that are fighting fit.
“Years of real terms pay cuts under the last Conservative administration pushed experienced and dedicated staff out of the door.
“The last government treated its workforce with contempt. We now have an opportunity for a fresh start.”
Editors note
- The fall in real pay in the public sector is derived by comparing the AWE figures for April-June 2010 with April-June 2024, adjusted for inflation with the CPI. Adjusting for inflation with the RPI, the fall in real pay is 16.5 per cent equivalent to £6,800 on the year.
- About the Commission: The proposed Public Sector Workforce Commission would be comprised of employers, government, trade unions and independent experts. It would be tasked with developing a comprehensive, cross-government strategic plan to address urgent workforce challenges. The plan would serve as the foundation for departmental workforce strategies in every area of the public sector.
- About the poll: The polling was conducted by Opinium between the 5 and 10 July 2024. It consisted of a nationally representative sample of 3,129 UK adults. The sample was weighted to be nationally and politically representative.
Our World, Connected examines the most pressing issues of our time and uncovers the human stories behind them. Join host Christine Wilson, Director of British Council Research and Insight, and a diverse lineup of world-renowned experts for global conversations about culture, connection, and empowerment.