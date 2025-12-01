WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC responds to Government update on Employment Rights Bill
Commenting on the update by the Government recently (27 November 2025) that it will reduce the qualifying period for full protection from unfair dismissal from two years to six months – and that there will be no statutory probation period, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:
"The Employment Rights Bill is essential to better quality, more secure jobs for millions of workers across the economy.
“The absolute priority now is to get these rights – like day one sick pay - on the statute book so that working people can start benefitting from them from next April.
"Following the government’s announcement, it is now vital that Peers respect Labour’s manifesto mandate and that this Bill secures Royal Assent as quickly as possible."
Editors Note’s
- Following the discussions convened by the Minister, the Employment Rights Bill will now reduce the qualifying period for unfair dismissal from two years to six months, remove the proposed light-touch statutory probation period, and lift the compensation cap for successful unfair dismissal claims imposed by the previous government - as well as ensuring that in future it will only be possible to vary the qualifying period by primary legislation.
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.3 million working people who make up our 47 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
