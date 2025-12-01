TUC responds to Government update on Employment Rights Bill

Commenting on the update by the Government recently (27 November 2025) that it will reduce the qualifying period for full protection from unfair dismissal from two years to six months – and that there will be no statutory probation period, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:

"The Employment Rights Bill is essential to better quality, more secure jobs for millions of workers across the economy.

“The absolute priority now is to get these rights – like day one sick pay - on the statute book so that working people can start benefitting from them from next April.

"Following the government’s announcement, it is now vital that Peers respect Labour’s manifesto mandate and that this Bill secures Royal Assent as quickly as possible."