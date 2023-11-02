TUC - Shell dividend payouts should have gone to cutting household energy bills

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on the news that Shell will hand its shareholders $3.5bn in share buybacks

“This sums up everything that is wrong with our broken energy market.

“Money that should have gone to cutting household bills has ended up in shareholder pockets.

“The Conservatives have allowed the likes of Shell to cash in at the expense of struggling families.

“The government must stop enabling this gross profiteering and impose a proper windfall tax.”

