TUC - Shell dividend payouts should have gone to cutting household energy bills
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on the news that Shell will hand its shareholders $3.5bn in share buybacks
“This sums up everything that is wrong with our broken energy market.
“Money that should have gone to cutting household bills has ended up in shareholder pockets.
“The Conservatives have allowed the likes of Shell to cash in at the expense of struggling families.
“The government must stop enabling this gross profiteering and impose a proper windfall tax.”
About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
