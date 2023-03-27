WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC slams “appalling decision” to award P&O ferries owner DP World new freeport contract
The TUC has today (Monday) slammed the decision to award to DP World the contract to co-run the new Thames Estuary freeport.
DP World – the owner of P&O ferries – presided over the controversial sacking of 800 seafarers last year.
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “This is an appalling decision.
“DP World oversaw the brutal – and illegal – sacking of 800 workers at P&O ferries.
“Ministers should have stripped the company of all its public contracts and severed commercial ties.
“But the government has chosen instead to reward DP World with another bumper deal.
“This is giving a green light to other rogue employers to act with impunity."
