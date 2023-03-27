TUC slams “appalling decision” to award P&O ferries owner DP World new freeport contract

DP World – the owner of P&O ferries – presided over the controversial sacking of 800 seafarers last year.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “This is an appalling decision.

“DP World oversaw the brutal – and illegal – sacking of 800 workers at P&O ferries.

“Ministers should have stripped the company of all its public contracts and severed commercial ties.

“But the government has chosen instead to reward DP World with another bumper deal.

“This is giving a green light to other rogue employers to act with impunity."