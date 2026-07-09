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TUC slams Farage announcement as a “cynical political stunt” to distract from dodgy dealings
Commenting on Nigel Farage’s announcement, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:
“Let’s call this Nigel Farage announcement out for what it is – a cynical political stunt to distract from his dodgy dealings with crypto crooks and super rich aristocrats.
“Whether it’s multi-million pound bungs, luxurious houses, or fully funded apparatchiks, Reform’s undeclared cronyism stinks.
“Farage is jumping before he’s pushed. This is straight out of the Trumpian playbook - attacking the media and anyone daring to ask legitimate questions about his finances.
“Britain and Clacton deserve better than this.”
Editors note’s
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.3 million working people who make up our 47 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
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