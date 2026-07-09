TUC slams Farage announcement as a “cynical political stunt” to distract from dodgy dealings

Commenting on Nigel Farage’s announcement, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:

“Let’s call this Nigel Farage announcement out for what it is – a cynical political stunt to distract from his dodgy dealings with crypto crooks and super rich aristocrats.

“Whether it’s multi-million pound bungs, luxurious houses, or fully funded apparatchiks, Reform’s undeclared cronyism stinks.

“Farage is jumping before he’s pushed. This is straight out of the Trumpian playbook - attacking the media and anyone daring to ask legitimate questions about his finances.

“Britain and Clacton deserve better than this.”