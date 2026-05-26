TUC slams Reform’s “cynical” overtime “tax gimmick”

Responding to Reform’s proposal today (Sunday) to change working time laws and stop worker from having to pay tax on overtime, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently (24 May 2026) said:

“Nigel Farage’s overtime tax proposal is just a cynical gimmick. “Working people don’t need politicians encouraging a culture of ever-longer hours. They need decent pay rises, secure jobs and strong rights at work. “If Mr Farage was truly serious about reducing the tax burden on workers, he’d support fairer taxes on wealth and clamping down on tax avoiders in his own ranks like Richard Tice. But that might upset his corporate donors.”

Commenting on the true nature of the proposals, Paul recently said: