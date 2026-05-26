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TUC slams Reform’s “cynical” overtime “tax gimmick”
Responding to Reform’s proposal today (Sunday) to change working time laws and stop worker from having to pay tax on overtime, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently (24 May 2026) said:
“Nigel Farage’s overtime tax proposal is just a cynical gimmick.
“Working people don’t need politicians encouraging a culture of ever-longer hours. They need decent pay rises, secure jobs and strong rights at work.
“If Mr Farage was truly serious about reducing the tax burden on workers, he’d support fairer taxes on wealth and clamping down on tax avoiders in his own ranks like Richard Tice. But that might upset his corporate donors.”
Commenting on the true nature of the proposals, Paul recently said:
“Reform want to strip away protections that keep workers safe and healthy - including limits on excessive hours and rights to paid holidays and rest breaks.
“And Farage’s claim to stand up for working people is frankly laughable. He wants to tear up the Employment Rights Act and scrap protections like day one sick pay, bans on exploitative zero-hours contracts and measures to stop fire-and-rehire abuses.
“This is not a plan to make work pay. It’s a charter for weaker rights, longer hours and exhaustion at work.
“And what about the millions of workers - mainly women - who work part time? Does Nigel Farage think their jobs matter less?”
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