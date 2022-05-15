TUC statement on independent investigation at TSSA

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady, and TUC President Sue Ferns, will meet with the President and senior representatives of TSSA to discuss and advise on the establishment of an independent investigation into claims of sexual harassment and misconduct.

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady recently said:

“Sexual harassment is not acceptable in any workplace. And it must not be tolerated within the trade union movement.

“It is absolutely right that there must be an independent investigation into recent claims from a former TSSA staff member.

“In our discussions with TSSA, and through the help we provide, the TUC will be clear that there must be a wide enough remit to hear from both current and former staff and fully investigate the issues raised. It should also cover the wider organisational culture.

“We must stop sexual harassment in our unions and in our workplaces, whenever and wherever it happens.”